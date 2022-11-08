This story was updated with additional voting data at 2:25 a.m.

With all precincts reporting after midnight, Republican home-schooler Evelyn Brooks secured the District 14 seat on the Texas State Board of Education with 64.9% of uncanvassed votes.

Tracy Fisher

