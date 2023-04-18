Elections 2023

The race for Place 7 on the Denton school board attracted one candidate who hopes to unseat incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez. 

Carolyn Rachaner is a consultant in the wellness industry, and she'll face off against Sosa-Sanchez, a career educator with fairly deep roots in the district. One of her accomplishments is being part of the team that created Denton ISD's first dual-language programs. 

Carolyn Rachaner at the Denton ISD candidate forum
Carolyn Rachaner speaks at the Denton ISD candidate forum on Thursday night at the Stephens Central Services Building. 
Incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez
Patsy Sosa-Sanchez speaks at the Denton ISD candidate forum on Thursday night.
Download PDF Carolyn Rachaner voting history
The Denton Record-Chronicle took a look at how Denton ISD Place 7 candidates voted over a 10-year period. In her application to run for the seat, Rachaner reported that she has lived in the district for 10 years.
Download PDF Patsy Sosa-Sanchez voting history
The Denton Record-Chronicle took a look at how Denton ISD Place 7 candidates voted over the last 10 years. In her application to run for reelection, Sosa-Sanchez reported that she has lived in the district for 40 years.

