Election Day dawns in Denton County: Who's voting today?

Polls opened this morning at 7 in Denton County for the general election, with no reported issues.
The Denton Record-Chronicle this year again partnered with journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time coverage from area polling places. Here is a compilation of the latest tweets from the field. Follow this story for updated images and reports.
First time voter, Kayla Mendoza (19) shares her excitement and the importance of voting this year. #dentonvotes pic.twitter.com/VkmZOulT1n— iliana salcido (@ilianasalcido1) November 8, 2022
It’s a quieter setting at Denton Public Library - North Branch, voters are in & out within 5 minutes. #dentonvotes pic.twitter.com/lUgBUCPAFJ— iliana salcido (@ilianasalcido1) November 8, 2022
Scenes from North Lakes, Nathan Briggs (front) says “we appreciate voters even if we don’t agree with them.” #dentonvotes pic.twitter.com/xX3G4NQ1c7— iliana salcido (@ilianasalcido1) November 8, 2022
Chloe (28) expresses how she is feeling about Election Day. #dentonvotes pic.twitter.com/UBBGsgry6l— iliana salcido (@ilianasalcido1) November 8, 2022
That'll be all from me today!— Edward Brady (@Ed_Warded) November 8, 2022
The early morning was rather light but the voters are starting to really show up these past 2 hours as Mr. Cox said. Make sure to follow @DRC_Editor and @DentonRC for the latest in voting in Denton Texas.#dentonvotes #genzeaglez pic.twitter.com/7EGxJOBhYo
Chuck and Cynthia Rives (75 and 71) are volunteering as nonpartisans helping students with any questions about voting at Denton Wesley Foundation #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/FMDRcpqDES— Elizabeth Bulot (@ElizabethBulot) November 8, 2022
It’s Election Day & voters are trickling into North Lakes Recreation Center to cast their votes! #dentonvotes pic.twitter.com/e5epyvJywS— iliana salcido (@ilianasalcido1) November 8, 2022
Poll worker says that voter turnout so far is way better than it was the previous year #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/kSA9CdP8rT— Elizabeth Bulot (@ElizabethBulot) November 8, 2022
Got to speak with a voter! Here's Carlos Valdez (30) on why he decided to get out and vote!#dentonvotes #genzeaglez pic.twitter.com/wpM4emT3Bc— Edward Brady (@Ed_Warded) November 8, 2022
DeNae Bickford (48) and Carlos Lopez (40) talking to me about why voting is important to them and their experience voting at the Denia Recreation Center #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/Dv9LlYsn3D— Elizabeth Bulot (@ElizabethBulot) November 8, 2022
Daniel Hernandez (19) voting for first time at Denia Recreation Center #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/fvyw8KEdsK— Elizabeth Bulot (@ElizabethBulot) November 8, 2022
Denton City Council member Brian Beck is here at the Gateway Center!— Edward Brady (@Ed_Warded) November 8, 2022
I talked to him to get an idea about what's going on with the precincts (something that's coming up more often as more people show up), and what he's doing to help with the election!#dentonvotes #genzeaglez pic.twitter.com/Qpt9cLUt9v
I spoke with Donald Cox, a senior poll worker about the turnout so far. While the numbers are low, it is NOT indicative of voter interest/turnout.— Edward Brady (@Ed_Warded) November 8, 2022
He also expects the large crowds to start rolling in at 11am if early voting is any indication #dentonvotes #genzeaglez pic.twitter.com/AAV8gik2ue
That number has jumped to about 20. Definitely no large groups yet, usually just one person, MAYBE 2 people enter around every 5 minutes.— Edward Brady (@Ed_Warded) November 8, 2022
No lines to speak of, going to see if I can interview a poll worker while traffic is light#dentonvotes #genzeaglez pic.twitter.com/MGxSb2WiPs
City Counsel member Alison Maguire volunteers to guide voters to correct voting precincts at Denton Wesley Foundation #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/y5TuGmkMnp— Elizabeth Bulot (@ElizabethBulot) November 8, 2022
UNT may be a lot of things, but early birds on election day doesn't seem to be one of them.— Edward Brady (@Ed_Warded) November 8, 2022
After 30 minutes, I've only seen a grand total of 10 people walk in or out of room 52. #dentonvotes #genzeaglez
At around 7:45 a.m. today, there were no lines for voters and a half-dozen or so casting ballots at Providence Elementary (Precinct 101306). Going in, one voter was exiting with tears in her eyes. #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/UTTZLUGJti— Sean McCrory (@DRC_Editor) November 8, 2022
They DEFINITELY want people to know where to go and what to vote for. There are over 30 signs just outside the gateway center#dentonvotes #genzeaglez pic.twitter.com/R7Ogg7jYPS— Edward Brady (@Ed_Warded) November 8, 2022
Reporting now from the UNT Gateway center!#dentonvotes #genzeaglez pic.twitter.com/kxp5uc98nC— Edward Brady (@Ed_Warded) November 8, 2022