Early voting results for Denton City Council were released at 7 p.m. by the Denton County Elections Administration after the election day polls closed and offered some indication where the rest of the night could be heading.
In District 1, Vicki Byrd received 69% of early ballots cast with 791 votes compared to Birdia Johnson’s 31% with 359 votes.
District 3 showcased Paul Meltzer with a clear lead over incumbent Jesse Davis and Stephen Dillenberg. Meltzer received 57% of the vote with 1,279 votes. Davis had 41% of the vote with 914. Dillenberg nearly broke 2% with 34 votes.
Davis, however, was winning his recall election with 52% of the early vote at 1,118, only about 100 more votes than those 1,017 early voters who wanted to remove him.
District 4 was the uncertain one. More than 8,000 of them showed up to recall their former council member Alison Maguire in early November.
Nearly 2,000 of them, 54%, showed up to vote for Joe Holland during early voting. Stephanie Neuharth received 34% of the vote with 1,276 votes. Donald Thornton scored 11% of early voters with 438.
