Election day voting
Buy Now

Early voting results for Denton City Council were released at 7 p.m. by the Denton County Elections Administration after the election day polls closed and offered some indication where the rest of the night could be heading.

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Early voting results for Denton City Council were released at 7 p.m. by the Denton County Elections Administration after the election day polls closed and offered some indication where the rest of the night could be heading.

In District 1, Vicki Byrd received 69% of early ballots cast with 791 votes compared to Birdia Johnson’s 31% with 359 votes.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags