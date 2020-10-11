Denton County Elections Administrations Building

Denton County Elections Administrations Building

 DRC

Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the first day of early voting in the Nov. 3 general and special elections. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting, which runs through Oct. 30. Polling hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com.

  • Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. 
  • Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail
  • North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. 
  • Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle
  • South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
  • University of North Texas Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd.
  • Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. E.
  • Aubrey Area Library, 226 Countryside Drive
  • Carrollton Public Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane
  • Huie Special Education Center, 2115 E. Frankford Road, Carrollton
  • Rosemeade Recreation Center, 1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton
  • Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway
  • Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads
  • Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Road, Dallas
  • Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Flower Mound
  • Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
  • Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive
  • Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road
  • Frisco Fire Station 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
  • Frisco Fire Station 6, 3535 Eldorado Parkway
  • Frisco Fire Station 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
  • Frisco Government Center, 5533 FM423
  • Hickory Creek Town Hall, 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave.
  • Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road
  • Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave. 
  • Northwest ISD Administration Building, 2001 Texan Drive, Justin
  • Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd. 
  • Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St. 
  • Lantana Community Center, 1301 Haverford Lane
  • Castle Hills Community Center, 2501 Queen Margaret Drive, Lewisville
  • Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle, Lewisville
  • Hedrick House, 1407 Creekview Drive, Lewisville
  • Macedonia Ministries, 702 S. Mill St., Lewisville 
  • Music City Mall Grand Stage, 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville
  • Little Elm Community Center, 107 Hardwicke Lane
  • Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300
  • Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St. 
  • Ponder Town Hall, 102 W. Bailey St.
  • Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St. 
  • Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Drive
  • Shady Shores Community Center, 101 S. Shady Shores Road
  • Cascades Conference Center at Fairfield Marriott, 5909 Stone Creek Drive, The Colony
  • Golf Clubs at the Tribute, Old American Grill, 1001 Lebanon Road, The Colony
  • The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St. 
  • Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building, 100 Municipal Drive

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!