Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the first day of early voting in the Nov. 3 general and special elections. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting, which runs through Oct. 30. Polling hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com.
- Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
- Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail
- North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle
- South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
- University of North Texas Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd.
- Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. E.
- Aubrey Area Library, 226 Countryside Drive
- Carrollton Public Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane
- Huie Special Education Center, 2115 E. Frankford Road, Carrollton
- Rosemeade Recreation Center, 1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton
- Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway
- Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads
- Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Road, Dallas
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Flower Mound
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
- Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive
- Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road
- Frisco Fire Station 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
- Frisco Fire Station 6, 3535 Eldorado Parkway
- Frisco Fire Station 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
- Frisco Government Center, 5533 FM423
- Hickory Creek Town Hall, 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave.
- Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road
- Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave.
- Northwest ISD Administration Building, 2001 Texan Drive, Justin
- Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
- Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St.
- Lantana Community Center, 1301 Haverford Lane
- Castle Hills Community Center, 2501 Queen Margaret Drive, Lewisville
- Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle, Lewisville
- Hedrick House, 1407 Creekview Drive, Lewisville
- Macedonia Ministries, 702 S. Mill St., Lewisville
- Music City Mall Grand Stage, 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville
- Little Elm Community Center, 107 Hardwicke Lane
- Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300
- Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.
- Ponder Town Hall, 102 W. Bailey St.
- Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St.
- Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Drive
- Shady Shores Community Center, 101 S. Shady Shores Road
- Cascades Conference Center at Fairfield Marriott, 5909 Stone Creek Drive, The Colony
- Golf Clubs at the Tribute, Old American Grill, 1001 Lebanon Road, The Colony
- The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.
- Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building, 100 Municipal Drive