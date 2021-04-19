Denton County Elections Administrations Building
Buy Now

Denton County Elections Administrations Building

 DRC

Early voting continues through April 27 in the May 1 general and special elections. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting. Polling hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, April 19-24; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 26-27. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com or call 940-349-3200.

  • Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
  • Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
  • North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
  • Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle
  • South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
  • Voertman's, 1314 W. Hickory St.
  • Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway
  • Steven E. Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads
  • Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
  • Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St.
  • Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Drive
  • Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.
  • Ponder Town Hall, 102 W. Bailey St.
  • Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road
  • Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Flower Mound
  • Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
  • Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive
  • Frisco Fire Station No. 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
  • Frisco Fire Station No. 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
  • Griffin Middle School, 3703 Eldorado Parkway
  • Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road
  • Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave.
  • Northwest ISD Administration Building, 2001 Texan Drive, Justin
  • Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle, Lewisville
  • Little Elm Community Center, 107 Hardwicke Lane
  • Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300
  • Oak Point City Hall, 100 Naylor Road
  • Parr Library, 6200 Windhaven Parkway, Plano
  • Prosper Fire Station No. 2, 1140 S. Teel Parkway
  • Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., Roanoke
  • Carrollton Public Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane
  • Rosemeade Recreation Center, 1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton
  • Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Road, Dallas
  • The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.
  • Trophy Club Town Hall, 1 Trophy Wood Drive

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!