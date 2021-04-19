Early voting continues through April 27 in the May 1 general and special elections. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting. Polling hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, April 19-24; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 26-27. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com or call 940-349-3200.
- Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
- Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
- North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle
- South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
- Voertman's, 1314 W. Hickory St.
- Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway
- Steven E. Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads
- Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
- Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St.
- Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Drive
- Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.
- Ponder Town Hall, 102 W. Bailey St.
- Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Flower Mound
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
- Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive
- Frisco Fire Station No. 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
- Frisco Fire Station No. 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
- Griffin Middle School, 3703 Eldorado Parkway
- Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road
- Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave.
- Northwest ISD Administration Building, 2001 Texan Drive, Justin
- Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle, Lewisville
- Little Elm Community Center, 107 Hardwicke Lane
- Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300
- Oak Point City Hall, 100 Naylor Road
- Parr Library, 6200 Windhaven Parkway, Plano
- Prosper Fire Station No. 2, 1140 S. Teel Parkway
- Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., Roanoke
- Carrollton Public Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane
- Rosemeade Recreation Center, 1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton
- Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Road, Dallas
- The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.
- Trophy Club Town Hall, 1 Trophy Wood Drive