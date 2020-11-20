Early voting begins Monday, Nov. 23, and continues through Dec. 4 in the Dec. 8 municipal runoff elections. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting. Polling hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23-25, Nov. 28 and Nov. 30-Dec. 2; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 3-4. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com.
- Aubrey City Hall, 107 S. Main St.
- Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
- Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive
- North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle
- South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
- UNT Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd.
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
- Frisco Fire Station 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
- Frisco Fire Station 6, 3535 Eldorado Parkway
- Frisco Fire Station 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
- Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.
- The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.