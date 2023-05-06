Early voting results are in for the Denton Independent School District's $1.4 billion bond package, which currently has Proposition A and B passing, while Proposition C is still up for grabs.
In Proposition A, 63% are for the bond, while 36% are against it. In Proposition B, 63% are also for the bond, while 36% are against it. In Proposition C, 52% are against the bond, while 47% are for it.
With $1.4 billion in proposed bond propositions, the district would build three new elementary school campuses and replace two older elementary school campuses and upgrade campus security and safety. It would overhaul technology and spruce up an athletic complex, as well.
The bond was broken up into three ballot propositions. Proposition A asked voters to approve borrowing $1.2 billion for the new buildings and safety upgrades. Proposition B asked for $119 million to update and upgrade technology. Finally, Proposition C asked voters to approve $5.2 million to gussy up the press box at C. H. Collins Athletic Complex, add dressing rooms and storage to the complex and add lighting to the parking lot.
The district recruited 72 community members and 14 students from the district — which encompasses 18 municipalities — to consider the beefy menu of needs facing the district. Topmost in the minds of school leaders is the explosive growth filling campuses and driving the need for more teachers and staff.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.