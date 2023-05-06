vote denton isd sign
Early voting results are in for the Denton Independent School District's $1.4 billion bond package, which currently has Proposition A and B passing, while Proposition C is still up for grabs.

In Proposition A, 63% are for the bond, while 36% are against it. In Proposition B, 63% are also for the bond, while 36% are against it. In Proposition C, 52% are against the bond, while 47% are for it. 

