Through four days of early voting, about 80,000 Denton County residents have cast their votes ahead of Election Day, including mail-in ballots. County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips says the totals are tracking slightly behind the last midterm in 2018, although there are reasons to be optimistic.
Early voting officially kicked off on Monday and continues through Nov. 4. As of Friday afternoon, the county’s votedenton.gov election site had totals from the first four days. In person, 72,904 residents had voted by the end of Thursday. By Wednesday, 6,633 mail ballots had also been counted.
Phillips said Friday morning that the numbers are tracking just behind the 2018 midterm election. Through the first four days in that election, he said 75,767 people had voted. Of course, the number of available voters has increased since then: Out of 503,487 registered voters in 2018, 296,275 cast their ballots by the time all votes were counted. There are now over 600,000 people registered in Denton County.
“We’re close, but it’s a little behind 2018,” Phillips said. “Voter registration has increased quite a bit.”
Four years ago, Friday provided the biggest boost to the early voting numbers for the first week, with 20,378 voters going to the polls. The highest individual day so far has been Tuesday at 19,977, but Phillips said recent storms could be deflating the numbers somewhat, including Friday’s onslaught of rain. There could be other factors at play, too.
“It’s anecdotal, but I do hear from voters and they do express they’re tired of the number of elections that we have,” Phillips said. “And the general atmosphere that’s permeating politics these days — I think that has a negative effect on voter turnout.”
There have been primaries, but this is the first major election for Denton County since redistricting took place, which means new polling sites and equipment are being put to the test. Phillips said there haven’t been any hiccups there — despite national shortages of poll workers.
“I’ve been reading a lot and hearing a lot of news around the country and state, where counties are having trouble getting poll workers,” Phillips said. “We are very fortunate where we don’t suffer from that. As a matter of fact, we have a surplus. We have a huge list to pull from.”
Overall, Phillips — who has been candid in the past when it comes to low turnout — said he’s still “very optimistic” about this early voting period.
“Even though we’re trending a little bit behind 2018, remember, Monday it rained and today it’s raining,” Phillips said Friday. “Saturday and all next week are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. I wouldn’t be surprised if, before it’s over, we’re right there with 2018, or maybe even a little over it.”
It’s important to remember the county’s voting center system isn’t in place yet, so while a voter can vote anywhere they want during early voting, they’ll have to go to their assigned polling place if they wait until Election Day, Nov. 8. A full list of early voting sites, including times, is available online.