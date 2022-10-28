Early voting 2022
Early voting at the Denton Civic Center was still in full swing Friday, as rainy conditions persisted all morning.

Through four days of early voting, about 80,000 Denton County residents have cast their votes ahead of Election Day, including mail-in ballots. County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips says the totals are tracking slightly behind the last midterm in 2018, although there are reasons to be optimistic.

Early voting officially kicked off on Monday and continues through Nov. 4. As of Friday afternoon, the county’s votedenton.gov election site had totals from the first four days. In person, 72,904 residents had voted by the end of Thursday. By Wednesday, 6,633 mail ballots had also been counted.

Frank Phillips
Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips, speaks during a Commissioners Court meeting on April 5.
