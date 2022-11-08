This story was updated with additional voting data and candidate quotes at 11 p.m.
With 100% of precincts reporting final but unofficial election results Wednesday morning, Denton County Judge Andy Eads won his reelection bid, holding 59.46% of the vote as Democratic challenger Fabian Thomas carried 40.54%.
As the head of the Commissioners Court, the Denton County judge is voted in by all of the county’s voters, not just voters in a specific precinct. Eads is coming off his first term in the seat after succeeding Mary Horn in 2018. Eads had been the Denton County Precinct 4 commissioner since 2007 and won the 2018 election with 57% of the vote against Democrat Diana Leggett.
Unofficial election results had Eads with 184,941 votes with 100% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning. Thomas garnered 126,094.
Reached Tuesday, Eads said he built a “track record of partnerships with our cities, the state and our nonprofits” over his first term. Asked about his management of the county's growth, he said he “loves the fact that people are bringing new ideas to the county when they move here.”
“One of the priorities that I made as county judge was to increase our communication, increase our coordination with the public,” Eads said. “We work to listen to those concerns, ideas and suggestions and try to implement those as we can.”
Thomas last ran for the Denton County justice of the peace in Precinct 2 in 2018. Thomas ran then as a Republican, losing in the party primary to eventual victor James DePiazza. Now, Thomas ran as a Democrat, explaining last month that he "didn’t see a lot of support from the Republican base” and from the party in general, so he “decided to go with the Democratic Party this time around.”
Thomas declined to talk about the results until all precincts were reporting but could not be reached early Wednesday morning.