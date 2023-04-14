Three candidates are seeking the Denton City Council District 4 seat left vacant after voters decided to recall Alison Maguire in November.
Robson Ranch was added to District 4 as part of redistricting, eventually leading constituents to vote Maguire out of the seat. District 4 covers the southern part of Denton.
The candidates seeking the seat include longtime Justice of the Peace Joe Holland, licensed loan officer Stephanie Neuharth and Donald Thornton, a financial analyst and member of the Denton Chief of Police Advisory Board.
Although there was no one in the District 4 seat, the council didn't wait to move forward with plans to oversee a $335 million bond package — the largest bond package in Denton’s history.
The Denton Record-Chronicle asked the three candidates the same questions. Their responses are listed here, lightly edited for clarity:
Joe Holland
Age: 71
Birthplace: Denton
Education: University of North Texas
Professional experience: Denton County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, 2007-2022; Denton Bicycle Center, founder and owner, 1971-present; private real estate investor who self-manages all properties.
Website: joehollandfordenton.com
Why are you running for the vacant Place 4 seat?
In addition to speeding up street repair, I have another all-encompassing reason for running for council: During the last three years, the council has strayed far from the business of the city of Denton. I want to help guide the council back to consideration of solely city business and steer it away from issues over which the city has no legal authority. The council wastes taxpayer resources and time when it dwells on matters not within its purview.
This changing of Denton's direction includes returning the council's focus to provision of quality core services, including public safety, streets, utilities, parks, etc. I also want to find ways to expand the economic development resources we have available to offer quality businesses that will bring substantial numbers of good jobs to Denton. Strong economic development goes hand-in-hand with our ability to provide quality core services and is our best tool to ensure we are able to keep our property tax rate low.
What skills and experience do you bring as a candidate?
First, I bring 16 years’ experience working in local government. I bring knowledge of many considerations unique to government and have hands-on experience with the dynamics of working within a governmental environment. These included responsibility for management of my office's $460,000 budget.
Many skills required of a justice of the peace also are required of council members, including carefully weighing considerations involving multiple interests before making decisions. Council members are charged with setting city policy, and good policy, like decisions made by a JP, begins with clear facts, information and understanding of the issues.
My 50-plus years as owner of a successful business also demonstrate understanding of budgeting and prioritization of expenditures, in addition to ongoing facility maintenance and business growth considerations, all matters about which council regularly makes decisions.
As an owner of both residential and commercial property for many years, I have a solid, working knowledge of many city of Denton development-related matters, including code requirements, city zoning issues, and the certificate of occupancy and inspection process. This experience enables me to identify issues and solutions quickly when deliberating on a wide range of real estate and development issues.
What’s the biggest issue in the city, and how do you plan to fix it?
Future constituents have been telling me loud and clear their No. 1 concern — in tangible matters — is road and street repair and reconstruction. Funding has been approved in prior bond packages, and more is slated for the upcoming bond package. The biggest problem seems to be with contractors, vendors and supply chain issues.
I'm receptive to exploring additional use of financial incentives and other opportunities to speed up completion of projects.
Tip: The DiscussDenton.com website is a great resource for all citizens to see street, road and other capital improvement projects, with detailed info on projects all across town.
What are your thoughts on the City Council members moving forward to prepare the $335 million bond package without a District 4 member?
It is reprehensible that the current council voted 4-2 on April 4 to strip 25% of the city's residents of the opportunity for their own duly elected representative to appoint members to the 2023 Citizen Bond Committee, which will consider the largest proposed bond package in Denton's history.
I believe in transparency: Those who supported giving District 4 representation by its own elected council member in the appointment process were Jesse Davis, District 3, and Chris Watts, Place 6.
Those voting to deny 25% of the population committee appointments by its own council member were Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck; Brandon Chase McGee, Place 5; and Vicki Byrd, District 1.
The excuse provided was a time shortage: Now, the council will appoint by May 2, yet elections are May 6. Council has until Aug. 21 to set the bond election.
The new representative, if elected outright, could immediately appoint committee members following canvassing, even at a special-called meeting.
A runoff would push appointments to late June, which would be tight, but not impossible.
So, what's more important here? Denying a quarter of the city its own representation for convenience? Or making an unusual, but not impossible, revision to the bond committee's schedule? The answer is clear.
Stephanie Neuharth
Age: 35
Birthplace: Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho
Education: Community College of Southern Nevada
Professional experience: 15 years as an account manager and auditory compliance officer, residential loan officer, real estate investor.
Website: stephaniefordenton.com
Why are you running for the vacant Place 4 seat?
I’m running for Denton City Council because I love Denton. As a military brat, I have gotten to experience the world, but Denton is the only place that has ever felt like “home.” Denton is the place where neighbors gather together in the evenings and for holidays and where generations of families plant their roots. I want to serve Denton and give back to the community that gave me a safe place to raise my family. My knowledge and experience will play an important role in council and making decisions that align with District 4. Unlike my opponents, I’m coming into this role with the energy and time it will take to manage the city’s needs during this time of fast-paced growth.
What skills and experience do you bring as a candidate?
I have been an account manager for 15 years dealing with client recruitment and retaining tools in the employee benefits area. I worked with small business owners with one employee all the way through Fortune 500 companies to identify the key components important to their portfolio and identified and negotiated with insurance companies or third-party administrators to fit necessary budgets.
I assisted their employees through claims and grievances and educated them on how to best utilize the products for their individual/familial needs. Throughout my career, I took on the role of internal auditory compliance as the insurance operations liaison to ensure the company complied within industry set standards set forth by the Department of Insurance and passed multiple review boards.
Most recently, I became a residential loan officer. My husband and I decided that real estate investment was less volatile than the stock market holding our 401(k)s and have acquired and managed a handful of single-family homes and started syndicating multifamily properties throughout the Southeast.
What’s the biggest issue in the city, and how do you plan to fix them?
This question rightfully continues to appear, but it’s a multifaceted one with no “right answer.” Once we laser-focus on one problem, you start to drop the ball on the other gears needed to work simultaneously to run a productive city.
That being said, as our city continues to grow, we need to work on infrastructure. It somehow got behind, and our city is feeling it, literally. Our roads are in dire need of repair before our cars are affected, and we need it done correctly the first time.
Starting a project over and over is not cost-efficient, and is inconvenient when repairs take years. We also need to address the growing property taxes in a way that supports the needs of the city, but does not burden the taxpayers in this inflationary market we did not partake in.
What are your thoughts on the City Council members moving forward to prepare the $335 million bond package without a District 4 member?
This is a tremendous disappointment. This is a bond package that will affect the entire city and we do not have District 4 represented appropriately. The current council decided to move forward stating that District 4 would be represented by the at-large positions, but that does not hold the same weight as a district-led leader. Elections will be held in less than a month and our voices were reduced. Between redistricting and the bond package, District 4 needs to come together to be heard, again. We cannot sit back and be a spectator. District 4 needs an opportunity to be sitting at the table, too.
Donald Thornton
Age: 56
Birthplace: San Antonio
Education: Some college
Professional experience: Financial analyst
Website: https://donald4denton.my.canva.site/
Why are you running for the vacant Place 4 seat?
I have lived in the city for over 5 years and been a resident of Denton County for 20 years. And because Denton is a unique and wonderful city, and I want to do my part to help it stay safe and prosperous for decades to come.
I disagree with the direction that some current and past City Council members have tried to take our city.
What skills and experience do you bring as a candidate?
1. My background is in finance and conflict resolution. I have worked in financial services for over 20 years.
2. My relationships with city leaders. For the past two years, I have held a seat on the Denton Chief of Police Advisory Board. I have had the opportunity to speak with and listen to former Chief Frank Dixon and the current chief, Doug Shoemaker, as well as other law enforcement leaders who have attended our meetings.
3. My ability to work with anyone who has what is best in mind for the continued safety and prosperity of our city.
What’s the biggest issue in the city, and how do you plan to fix them?
Economic development of our "potential gold mine," downtown Denton. Bring in more retail, tech and other large and small businesses to our city. To offset the rising cost of property taxes that will continue to increase due to the projected population growth over the next 20 to 30 years.
Make sure our firefighters are taken care of in the upcoming contract negotiations. Continue roads and infrastructure improvements.
Working with the Denton Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team to deal with our ever-increasing homeless issue with a combination of compassion, faith-based and government counseling, along with a zero-tolerance policy for those who refuse help.
Make sure we are spending taxpayer funds wisely by having audits and accountability for every project.
Work on our public transportation system to see where it can be improved.
Staying focused on city issues, not state or national issues, unless it directly affects our city.
What are your thoughts on the City Council moving forward to prepare the $335 million bond package without a District 4 member.
Not a fan of it. I thought they could have at least waited until after the election. But I will do all that I can to make sure that District 4 residents are not left behind in regards to the many improvements that District 4 taxpayers deserve.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.