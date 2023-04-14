Elections 2023

Three candidates are seeking the Denton City Council District 4 seat left vacant after voters decided to recall Alison Maguire in November.

Robson Ranch was added to District 4 as part of redistricting, eventually leading constituents to vote Maguire out of the seat. District 4 covers the southern part of Denton.

Joe Holland

Stephanie Neuharth

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

