Decriminalization Denton watch party
Deb Armintor and Nick Stevens go on Instagram to take a video, as Decriminalization Denton hosted an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Harvest House, a Denton restaurant.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The early voting majority has spoken in Denton, seeking to pass the cannabis decriminalization bill, the first ordinance of its kind in Texas.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

