North Lakes voting
Early voting results in the May 6 Denton County election dropped at 7 p.m. as polls across the county were closing.

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Updated at 11:50 p.m.

In complete but unofficial election results on Saturday, Denton ISD school board incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez held onto her Place 7 seat. PTA member, pediatric nurse and mom Lori Tays won the Place 6 seat that will be vacated by the long-serving Jim Alexander, who is stepping away from the school board after decades of service.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

