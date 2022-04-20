A second-time candidate opposes the six-year incumbent for Place 3 on the Denton ISD school board.
Amy Bundgus brings experience both as a mother and a career in corporate learning and leadership development to her second run for a spot on the board. Bundgus said she means to increase transparency between the district and parents, as well as push for learning that promotes more job and college readiness. The Lantana-area resident made an unsuccessful run last year for Place 2, which went to Sheryl English.
Bundgus opposes incumbent Douglas J. Chadwick, who has served on the board for six years and is currently the body’s president. Chadwick’s vision for the district prioritizes meeting the challenges associated with Denton ISD’s rapid growth, teacher retention and recruitment and fiscal responsibility.
We asked both candidates about current issues facing educators in Texas generally and Denton schools specifically. Their answers are below, edited for length and clarity. Candidate profiles are published in alphabetical order.
Amy Bundgus
Age: 49
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Drake University
Employment: Corporate learning and leadership development
Website: www.amyfordentonisd.com
Do you have children attending school in the district or did your children graduate from the district?
I have a blended family. I’m a mom of seven children. My oldest son, Caleb, is a 2016 graduate of Guyer High School and my younger son, Ethan, is a senior at Guyer. My children have been at Borman [Elementary School], McMath [Middle School], Blanton [Elementary School] and Harpool [Middle School]. So I have experience, recent experience with Denton ISD.
When you think of your constituents, who comes to mind first and why: parents with students in Denton ISD, residents of Denton, business owners in Denton?
My constituents represent all of those buckets. ... There are two particular groups that come up first for me. The first one would be parents and children. ... And then the second group would be those in the community who may not have children in the schools, but they are our taxpayers. And they are greatly impacted, obviously, by the tax rates, the growth in the community and what that’s going to mean for the needs of our district.
Texas legislators are concerned about critical race theory in the public school classroom. How do you define critical race theory and how do you think it affects Denton ISD classrooms?
Critical race theory is an ideology, or a doctrine, that has its roots in Marxism. And it’s talked about quite a bit. We’ve seen it as an explosive topic across the country in school board meetings. And one thing that I think is important to point out is that critical race theory is related to social and emotional learning.
SEL — social and emotional learning — is a curriculum that delivers CRT ideology. And I have deep and serious concerns. I do not support CRT and SEL. I feel like it’s divisive and harmful for children. And it is in our district schools since SEL is well permeated in K-12 curriculum.
So you’ll hear folks say, “Well, we don’t have CRT in our schools.” We do absolutely have it. CRT is the ideology and SEL is the curriculum, and it absolutely is there. You can review any board meeting and see discussions, and go to the district website and see content around SEL.
Texas legislator Matt Krause asked the Texas Education Agency this school year to survey Texas public school libraries and classroom collections for roughly 750 books — many of them written by writers of color and LGBT writers — and to account for how much money was spent on them. Have you looked at the list of books and what titles, if any, concern you and why? What should Denton ISD do with titles that concern you or parents?
I haven’t seen that specific list that you’re referencing. But I have been contacted by multiple parents and teachers in our district with significant concerns around taxpayer-funded library books and curriculum. In fact, I just posted today on my social media accounts some of the titles that I quickly was able to pull up within two minutes.
I found a book called Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. This book is in Guyer, Braswell [High School], Denton [High School]. It has sexually explicit depictions of oral sex.
I found a book, Push, by Sapphire. It is in Ryan High School [and has] explicit graphic sex, incest, child rape and graphic language, and more.
I have a long list. Parents are sending this to me. They’re deeply disturbed. As am I. There is no reason we should have any of this explicit, pornographic, disturbing content in our schools available to our children.
I propose that we immediately have a group put together, it can be made up of some district officials, but it needs to be made up of community members and parents. ... We can pull these materials and have them reviewed. They need to be all pulled off the shelf until we can have committee review and make sure that these are not being provided as porn to our children. It’s a disturbing, disturbing situation. ... it literally took me two minutes to go into the district portal and see proof of this content, either downloadable or on our shelves.
So when we hear folks saying, “This isn’t true,” or “It’s a conspiracy theory,” I would highly encourage them to just take two minutes to go and look. This is all there. This is criminal.
Federal and state legislators are concerned about how American history is taught in public schools, especially the county’s racial history. Are you concerned about this, and how do you think Denton schools should teach American history?
I believe that we need to have full American history and Texas history taught in our schools.
I believe that we need to be 100 percent transparent about teaching about the evils of slavery, and all the truly horrible things that have happened in the past, and the historical record of our country.
That having been said, I also believe that the history that is taught needs to be truthful. So you hear things like The 1619 Project. This is a recitation of history that is simply untrue. And so we need to make sure that that when our children are learning as they should about Texas history and American history, that what they’re learning is truthful.
What are the top issues facing the district that the school board needs to confront and how would you lead on those issues?
This is a major issue: Our kids are behind. And we all know that. The district knows that.
With COVID, everyone went home and learning was highly compromised. So we need to have all our eyes and efforts — and as much funding as humanly possible — focused on that learning recovery. And I think, unfortunately, what’s happened is we’ve gotten swept up in providing a lot of funding and a lot of focus around SEL.
The district took, I believe it’s $35 million in [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds from the federal government. And it was supposed to be COVID catch-up money. But it’s being used in part on SEL. And I think if we would redirect that to actually focus on academic curriculum — reading, writing, arithmetic — instead of SEL, and social workers and panels of SEL coordinators, we could get focused on getting our kids where they need to be.
I also think that our taxpayers have concerns. Denton ISD is one of the most rapidly growing districts in North Texas. We all know people are moving here en masse. And that’s a wonderful thing for our community. But that is going to necessitate rapid growth to keep up with that influx of folks. And so our taxpayers are concerned, how are bonds going to be approached? How is the budget going to be addressed? What are we going to do to make sure our children have what they need to be educated, and we don’t break the back of the taxpayer?
Another issue: We are in desperate need in DISD of full transparency between the classroom and the district and families. I believe all curriculum, all content, everything should be available online for parents to review and have access to. And I believe the board should have a much more prominent role in engaging directly with the constituents and answering their questions.
Douglas Chadwick
Age: 72
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration in organizational behavior and administration, Southern Methodist University; Master of Science in education, Miami (Ohio) University
Employment: Assistant to the vice president of student life, Texas Woman’s University; business administrator, First United Methodist Church of Denton; executive director, Longhorn Council Foundation, Boy Scouts of America; executive director, UNT Foundation Inc.
Website: www.chadwickfordisd.com
Do you have children attending school in the district or did your children graduate from the district?
Our daughter went through Wilson [Elementary School], Strickland [Middle School, Ryan [High]. ... She moved away, got her college degree, came back to Denton so that they could be in the DHS zone and go to Wilson — now Shultz [Elementary School] with our granddaughter.
When you think of your constituents, who comes to mind first and why: parents with students in Denton ISD, residents of Denton, business owners in Denton?
Well, the first [group that] comes to mind is children. That’s the real focus, and that’s because what we do impacts their lives first. It impacts those other groups — parents and citizens and businesses, second, third, fourth. And that’s kind of a good way to think about it because the things that children pick up in the school district are really focused at preparing them to make decisions about everything.
Kids who graduate with a high school degree are steps ahead of kids that don’t. ... We take everybody who walks in the door, regardless of what they look like or what their situation is. Or what their home life is like, or how hungry or not they are. And boom, off we go.
The primary and secondary education process has changed to be tougher, to have wraparound services, you know. We have to really help those children be healthy, be fed. We don’t have to do all those things, but we have to account for them all so that they can sit in a classroom for the next six hours, and participate and get something out of it.
And if that means giving them a meal, OK, we need to do that. If it means helping find a coat so that they can not walk in cold tomorrow, we do that sometimes. ... And then we get into all the bad stuff. If they come in with bruises, well, then we have we have a legal responsibility to do things that, when I was in school, and maybe when you were in school, I just wasn’t aware of that. Now, we’ve got counselors in every school, nurses in every school, and lots of people looking at security and safety and health and wellness.
Texas legislators are concerned about critical race theory in the public school classroom. How do you define critical race theory and how do you think it affects Denton ISD classrooms?
Well, it is a university-level economic and political theory that is taught at that level. And it deals with the issue of whether racial segregation decisions ... have an impact on political and social and economic life. That’s my understanding of it. And that’s really all I know about it.
The curriculum that the State Board of Education approves, and is included in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, that’s the book of curriculum. Everything in the curriculum is included in that document, and guidelines and rules and regulations and all kinds of stuff. I mean, the Texas Education Code, it’s 1,500 pages of 8-point type. Only the Legislature can make something like that. It’s like the Encyclopedia Britannica in one book.
There is absolutely nothing that deals with CRT in any way, shape or form that’s in there. So we don’t teach that political-economic theory in our schools at all.
Texas legislator Matt Krause asked the Texas Education Agency this school year to survey Texas public school libraries and classroom collections for roughly 750 books — many of them written by writers of color and LGBT writers — and to account for how much money was spent on them. Have you looked at the list of books and what titles, if any, concern you and why? What should Denton ISD do with titles that concern you or parents?
I’ve seen Matt Krause’s letter that he wrote to superintendents. Superintendent [Jamie] Wilson brought the letter to us and said, “I’ve received this.” ... He responded back to Matt Krause, [whereas] the board took no action on it at all.
The Texas Education Agency takes the state board’s pronouncements and they massage it down into lower-level policies. And then we use the Texas Association of School Boards, which takes all of that stuff and converts it into legal and local policies... All that stuff is laid out in policy, including how books can be reviewed by parents and the public. And there’s a whole [set of] steps and anybody can do it. ... Anybody can ask for a review of a book, and then the process is very straightforward.
In three years, we had one book that was requested for review. And it was reviewed, and the committee decided there were no issues there and it was left in place. ... Three years, one book. It’s not a problem in Denton. ... The posturing that Matt Krause went through on that was strictly political. It wasn’t driven by anything other than the emotional momentum behind some of these political, divisive issues that basically had been created.
Federal and state legislators are concerned about how American history is taught in public schools, especially the county’s racial history. Are you concerned about this, and how do you think Denton schools should teach American history?
Yes, I am concerned about the trend to censor the teaching of any information, any appropriate information in our schools. I’m not a teacher. I’m not a historian. I don’t know anything about pedagogy of all this stuff, but it seems to me that, in our goal to prepare children to gather information and make balanced decisions, they need to be equipped with all of the information to make decisions.
When we start cherry-picking pieces of history that is so well documented and so well known, and so thoroughly researched — that particularly this topic, our American history, North American history of racial segregation, and economic exploitation, and political manipulation — well, that history is very clear and very well documented. To say that ... history is being taught in a way to make children uncomfortable, and to devalue the worth of any individual, shows a complete lack of understanding of the educational process. That’s not the way history is taught.
What are the top issues facing the district that the school board needs to confront and how would you lead on those issues?
We have excellent teachers. We’ve got tremendous resources. We’ve got wonderful community support to keep doing what we’re doing. And that is probably the greatest asset that Denton has, that we have a very, very supportive community.
Our big issue is growth. ... We’re gaining about 1,000 students a year. That’s an elementary school and a half every year. ... So the fast-growth issues are quick pressures of space and resources for education, front and center, all the time. ...
We have facility issues. We have a teacher training, recruitment and retention issues. We’ve got budget issues. ... So we try and stay really close to that line, timing things and strategically looking at where we’re going to put the facilities that we’re going to have, and where we’re going to do renovations to keep up as buildings, and where we can modify a building and maybe add on to some of them. ... And it’s just very, very difficult to plan things when the financial elements of it are always at risk of being affected by the Legislature.