Voting
Buy Now

Voters cast ballots in February 2022.

 DRC file photo

Denton County won’t be set up in time to allow voters to cast their ballots at any voting site for the general election Nov. 8, according to Elections Administrator Frank Phillips, who said officials are aiming to get the new system in place sometime next year.

In Denton County currently, residents can vote at any voting site, regardless of where they live — as long as it’s during the early voting period. On Election Day, though, they can vote only at their assigned location, which corresponds with the voter precinct in which they live.

Recommended for you