Denton County won’t be set up in time to allow voters to cast their ballots at any voting site for the general election Nov. 8, according to Elections Administrator Frank Phillips, who said officials are aiming to get the new system in place sometime next year.
In Denton County currently, residents can vote at any voting site, regardless of where they live — as long as it’s during the early voting period. On Election Day, though, they can vote only at their assigned location, which corresponds with the voter precinct in which they live.
But with Phillips’s update, Denton County voters will be limited to their precinct-designated voting site on Election Day, Nov. 8.
The topic was explored last year, when a section of a new Texas bill opened up a process for Denton County to change the system. With the justification that the current system turns some people away from voting on Election Day, the county now has the option of doing away with limiting residents to only their precinct site.
Phillips, who said the change would be a “benefit to the voter,” suggested a year ago that it could be implemented as soon as this year’s November general election. But Wednesday, he said officials haven’t gotten that far into the process.
“With redistricting and the number of elections we had earlier this year … we just haven’t got around to completing that report and application yet,” Phillips said. “We’re looking at sometime next year, at this point.”
Phillips said he has the support of County Judge Andy Eads in getting the system in place, but there are still things that need to be worked out, such as meeting with school districts to talk about use of their facilities as voting centers. The county ultimately has to hold a public hearing and send an application to the state to have its voting center system approved.
One wrinkle could be, at least to start out, that Denton County won’t be reducing the number of voting sites it has active on Election Day.
“Typically, what counties have done is they reduce the number of Election Day polling sites from what it would have been if they were still precinct-based,” Phillips said. “You don’t have to do that. You can open up all your traditional places that would have been open in precinct-based voting, and you call them vote centers. I think that’s generally the method that Judge Eads prefers, and I think that’s the best way to start. It really wouldn’t change how we staff now.”
Phillips reiterated how beneficial the system will be to voters when it is implemented. For one, he said it’s an exception that a county this size doesn’t have the system in place, which can be a headscratcher to people who move from other counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.
“I think that’s one of the things that is aggravating to the voters; we’re a mobile society now,” Phillips said. “It’s not uncommon at all to move within the counties located in the metroplex — Collin, Dallas, Tarrant. They’re used to voting there, they move here, and it’s different. … For a county our size, we’re kind of an anomaly that we’re not.”
“I think the term ‘vote centers’ leaves people with the misconception that you’re going to have these big, huge centers of voting,” Phillips said. “That’s not the case. It would just be a normal polling site, no different than you’re looking at now.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle will soon begin rolling out its coverage of the political races on the November ballot. Election Day is Nov. 8, and early voting begins Oct. 24.