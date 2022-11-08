This story was updated with additional voting data at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday.
Denton County's $650 million road bond — Proposition A on the ballot — passed easily, with its approval gaining nearly 75% of the vote, according to final but unofficial election results shortly after midnight Wednesday.
With all precincts reporting, 229,013 county residents had voted for the bond package, and 80,043 had voted against it.
County officials sold the bond as a tool to address massive growth, with road infrastructure needing assistance to keep up. They also said that because of the county's AAA bond rating, taxes won't need to increase to account for the program.
Reached Tuesday night, County Judge Andy Eads said he believes voters realize the growth of the county, and that road infrastructure is an important place to invest in. He said he's excited that the county “is going to continue to be in the road business for the foreseeable future.”
As for those who didn't vote for the bond, Eads said the county would welcome questions.
“We'd love to hear from them if people have doubts or concerns,” Eads said. “I think the county's bond rating and our track record of implementing the 2008 bond election has been a success, and I think the voters realize that there's a great return on the investment.”