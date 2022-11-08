Crew resurfacing South Branch Road
Buy Now

A Denton County road and bridge crew resurfaces South Branch Road in western Denton County in April.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

This story was updated with additional voting data at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Denton County's $650 million road bond — Proposition A on the ballot — passed easily, with its approval gaining nearly 75% of the vote, according to final but unofficial election results shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Recommended for you