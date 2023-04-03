Denton County Elections Administrations building
Buy Now

A “Vote Here Today” sign sits in front of the Denton County Elections Administrations building in 2020.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

This Thursday, April 6, is the last day to register to vote in Denton County in the upcoming May election. 

Denton City Council seats are up for grabs in Districts 1, 3 and 4. A recall election in District 3 will also be on the ballot, as will a $1.4 billion school bond package for Denton ISD. Residents within Denton ISD will also be voting on school board members.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags