This Thursday, April 6, is the last day to register to vote in Denton County in the upcoming May election.
Denton City Council seats are up for grabs in Districts 1, 3 and 4. A recall election in District 3 will also be on the ballot, as will a $1.4 billion school bond package for Denton ISD. Residents within Denton ISD will also be voting on school board members.
The Denton Record-Chronicle will also be publishing voter guides for Denton County, the city of Denton and Denton ISD voters ahead of the April 24 early voting start. Voter guides will include candidate profiles and more information about key races. Keep an eye on the Elections webpage, and sign up to receive the Elections email newsletter.
The Denton City Council races include:
- District 1, where council member Vicki Byrd is seeking reelection and Birdia Johnson, a former council member, is also vying for the seat.
- District 3, where council member Jesse Davis is facing two opponents: Paul Meltzer, a former council member, and political newcomer Stephen Dillenberg.
- District 4, an open seat after Alison Maguire was recalled last November. Three candidates are vying for the seat: Joe Holland, Donald Thornton and Stephanie Neuharth.
Denton County's elections website, VoteDenton.gov, lets residents check if they are registered to vote, and if not, they can find a printable voter registration form that can be mailed from home.
To be eligible to vote in Texas, the voters must:
- Be a United States citizen.
- Reside in the county where you submit the application.
- Be at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on election day.
- Not be a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole) and not have been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
There are several ways to register to vote. If it’s your first time to register, VoteTexas.gov recommends these options:
- Complete an application using the state's online voter registration application. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office.
- Request a printed application. The state office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided. Or,
- Contact or visit the Denton County Elections Administration for a printable and mailable (postage paid) form.
Update your voter registration when you renew your driver’s license:
- Follow the steps on the Department of Public Safety's web portal to update your driver’s license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.
VoteDenton.gov also provides residents with resources like early voting times and locations, election day locations and precinct lookup, as well as sample ballots.
Early voting will take place April 24-May 2 for the May 6 joint, general and special election. Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location during early voting.
