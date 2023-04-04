Elections 2023

Denton County is preparing for the upcoming election on May 6, and the Denton Record-Chronicle will continue to be a resource for voters. In addition to covering key races and candidates in the county, the city of Denton and Denton ISD, the Record-Chronicle will again accept and publish one essay from each candidate in Denton County at no cost. Supporters from the community can also submit a paid endorsement letter.

Any candidate running in the May 6 election may submit, free of charge, an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Essays will be accepted at drc@dentonrc.com until May 1.

0
0
0
0
0