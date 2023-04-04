Denton County is preparing for the upcoming election on May 6, and the Denton Record-Chronicle will continue to be a resource for voters. In addition to covering key races and candidates in the county, the city of Denton and Denton ISD, the Record-Chronicle will again accept and publish one essay from each candidate in Denton County at no cost. Supporters from the community can also submit a paid endorsement letter.
Any candidate running in the May 6 election may submit, free of charge, an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Essays will be accepted at drc@dentonrc.com until May 1.
Residents who would like to submit a paid endorsement letter for a candidate or supporting issues on the ballot can submit the online form and $25 payment here.
The Record-Chronicle will be covering the election for Denton County voters extensively through election day. We encourage you to keep up with coverage on our Elections webpage for candidate profiles, Q&As, voter information and articles about the issues that will impact your life in Denton County, and help you make an informed decision at the polls.
We will also be launching a special election-focused newsletter that will bring the latest from DentonRC.com to your inbox leading up to election day. Sign up for that newsletter here.
Please note that as the Record-Chronicle transitions to a more digital-focused strategy than ever before, essays and endorsement letters will be published online at DentonRC.com and in the e-Edition, but we cannot guarantee they will be published in a Saturday print edition ahead of election day.
