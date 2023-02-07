The Denton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to hold a recall election for council member Jesse Davis on May 6.
Davis is also seeking reelection to District 3 in May. If Davis wins his reelection, the result would nullify the recall election, according to the city charter, City Attorney Mack Reinwand told council members Tuesday evening.
Davis claimed he had talked to a number of people who had signed the petition and that some of them didn’t realize what they were signing. He also pointed out that a number of people who signed the petition had never bothered to contact him about their policy differences.
He also thanked his friends in District 3 and joked that not many politicians would argue about appearing on the ballot twice. He then questioned the petition’s accuracy.
“There is no independent fact-checking and nobody double-checking,” Davis said. “There are things in this petition that are not factually accurate.”
The petition to recall Davis began circulating in early January, seeking 254 signatures to remove Davis for his position for ignoring “the will of over 32,000 Dentonites.” The petition highlighted two issues:
The first claim relates to Davis not supporting council member Brian Beck’s early December proposal to codify the new marijuana ordinance by requiring that city funds not be spent to send misdemeanor amounts of marijuana for lab testing.
The second claim relates to Davis voting against former council member Alison Maguire’s abortion rights resolution to keep the city from spending taxpayer dollars to investigate people seeking an abortion.
Davis has denied ignoring the will of his constituents.
“I am confident that my constituents will remember my record of thoughtful, nonpartisan service and reject this obvious and divisive ploy,” Davis told the Record-Chronicle in early January. “The petitioners’ disregard for the truth and the fact that I’m already up for reelection make their motives clear — the petition is about promoting one tribe over the other, not doing what’s best for Denton as a whole. We have real issues to tackle, like public safety and roads, and we don’t have time for political gimmicks. I’m already on the ballot, so this attempt at gamesmanship hurts Denton, not me.”
The petition was hand-delivered to Denton City Secretary Rosa Rios’s office Jan. 20 and was determined sufficient on Jan. 25, despite two of the pages having the notary seal but not the date.
Davis didn’t resign by the Feb. 1 deadline, which led to the formal certification of the recall petition Tuesday evening and the council voting unanimously to hold it in May.
“The folks of District 3 made their voices clear in November when they voted overwhelmingly to decriminalize marijuana in Denton,” Angela Brewer, one of the electors from the petition committee, told the Record-Chronicle in late January. “They’ve made their voice clear again today with all of these petition signatures demanding accountability from our Councilman. Mr. Davis can’t avoid our voices now.”
Before the Tuesday night vote, Davis told the council he had contacted Brewer to discuss this issue but never heard back from her.
