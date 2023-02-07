Screenshot

Denton City Council member Jesse Davis reads a statement during a council meeting last March. 

 Screenshot

The Denton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to hold a recall election for council member Jesse Davis on May 6.

Davis is also seeking reelection to District 3 in May. If Davis wins his reelection, the result would nullify the recall election, according to the city charter, City Attorney Mack Reinwand told council members Tuesday evening.

