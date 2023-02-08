Generally cloudy. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 2:26 pm
Locals head to the Denton Civic Center, an early voting site, on Feb. 22., 2022.
A map of Denton shows how the City Council districts are divided.
City of Denton reporter
The Denton City Council on Tuesday ordered the election for Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 to be held May 6 with a runoff election, if needed, on June 10.
Early voting will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 24 through 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2.
The canvass for the election results will take place Tuesday, May 16.
The city announced early voting locations, as well, which include:
Early voting locations are subject to change based on the participating entities in the contract with Denton County.
Election Day locations, which will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, include:
For more information about voting in Denton County, visit VoteDenton.gov.
Last day to register to vote: April 6
Last day to receive application for ballot by mail: April 25
Last day to receive Federal Post Card Application (for military members, military family members or overseas citizens): April 25
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.
