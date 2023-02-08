Early voting
Buy Now

Locals head to the Denton Civic Center, an early voting site, on Feb. 22., 2022.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

The Denton City Council on Tuesday ordered the election for Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 to be held May 6 with a runoff election, if needed, on June 10.

Early voting will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 24 through 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2.

City council district map

A map of Denton shows how the City Council districts are divided.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0