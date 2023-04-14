Elections 2023

Two familiar faces will compete for the Denton City Council District 1 seat in the May 6 election — and this isn’t the first time they’ve gone up against each other in a race.

District 1 is currently held by council member Vicki Byrd. Looking to return to the seat is former council member Birdia Johnson. Byrd defeated Johnson in the May 2021 election.

Vicki Byrd

Download PDF Vicki Byrd Voting Record
Vicki Byrd's voting record.
Birdia Johnson

Download PDF Birdia Johnson Voting Record
Birdia Johnson's voting record.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

