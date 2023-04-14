Two familiar faces will compete for the Denton City Council District 1 seat in the May 6 election — and this isn’t the first time they’ve gone up against each other in a race.
District 1 is currently held by council member Vicki Byrd. Looking to return to the seat is former council member Birdia Johnson. Byrd defeated Johnson in the May 2021 election.
Byrd is a retired teacher and a former officer at the Texas Woman’s University Police Department, where she was the first Black female officer hired. She then handled risk management at the university. Byrd has served on the Denton Public Library board.
Johnson previously filled the unexpired term left by former District 1 council member Gerard Hudspeth before his successful campaign for mayor. She won the seat in the pandemic-delayed November 2020 election and served on the council for six months. Johnson touts her support of and involvement in several nonprofit organizations within her district as part of her commitment to the community.
The Denton Record-Chronicle asked both candidates the same questions, and their responses have been lightly edited for clarity.
Vicki Byrd
Age: 58
Birthplace: Houston
Education: Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and psychology at Texas Woman’s University, Master of Arts in Education teacher leadership at the University of Phoenix
Website: vickibyrdforcitycouncildistrict1.com
What is the greatest issue your district is facing and how do you intend to address it?
The biggest problem with District 1 is the propensity of older urban neighborhoods, infrastructure and older schools to be left behind while the rest of the city is in a growth mode. My job is to make sure that the core of the city is strengthened with infrastructure and other quality-of-life issues.
What strengths exist in your community and how do you intend to support those strengths?
The strength that resides in my community is diversity. District 1 is the hub of business, judicial, high-end residential, historical communities and others in between. From a regional trauma center to the mall, the [Texas Woman's] University, Shiloh Field to the landfill, the Denton County Jail to a megachurch. And then there are parts of downtown. It’s all there. I literally do not have to leave my district to meet my daily needs.
What actions have you taken as a City Council member that indicate why residents should vote for you?
The action that I have taken as a City Council member that indicates why residents should vote for me include voting for inclusivity and equity, supporting our energy system, approving policy for employee benefits, rezoning District 1 for seamless continuity of [U.S.] census boundaries, and supporting small businesses. My efforts culturally, to bring the Quakertown story and the sign topper program, have been a success. I am very proud of those two individual accomplishments.
With both you and your opponent having council experience, what do you believe gives you a leg up?
What gives me a leg up is the fact that I’ve completed a full two years of public service on the City Council, which has given me insight into the inner workings of how a city grows, working through controversial decisions, celebrating successes and correcting conditions that negatively affect constituents. I’ve met dignitaries and people that I am supposed to reach out to help. I’ve had many life experiences — personally (wife, mom, daughter, sister and friend) and professionally (law enforcement, emergency management, environmental health and safety, risk management, occupational safety and health, special education) to be able to listen, relate and come to the best decisions for the entirety of the city.
Birdia Johnson
Age: 64
Birthplace: Grenada, Mississippi
Education: Earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from the University of North Texas in 2004
Social media: Birdia Johnson for Denton City Council on Facebook
What is the greatest issue your district is facing and how do you intend to address it?
The greatest issues my district is facing are infrastructure and homelessness. I intend to address them by continuing to serve on committees, holding public meetings and ensuring community voices are heard.
What strengths exist in your community and how do you intend to support those strengths?
The strengths that are present in my community would be unity, and great outreach programs such as Hope Kitchen, the American Legion Hall Senior Center, and Denton Parks and Recreation. I intend to keep supporting these strengths by continuing to offer my volunteering services and servicing my community.
What actions have you taken as a council member that indicate why residents should vote for you?
I have worked with subpopulations to ensure that their voices have been heard, assisted with the initials stages of road repair in Southeast Denton and assisted with the GED/[English as a second language) classes for the Denton community.
With both you and your opponent having council experience, what do you believe gives you a leg up?
I believe my service to the community through the Housing Board, the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association, American Legion Hall Senior Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center Advisory Board, Hope Kitchen, etc., and my commitment before and after council has not changed and I will remain a leader and helper of the people.
