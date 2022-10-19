Denton City Council member Alison Maguire’s recall election is moving forward in November.
A Fort Worth appeals court denied Maguire’s request that the recall election be postponed or otherwise affected as her appeal is pending, Maguire’s attorney, Richard Gladden, said in a Wednesday morning email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
As the justices wrote in Tuesday's Second Court of Appeals opinion, “The court has considered relators’ petition for writ of injunction and motion for emergency injunctive relief, respondents’ responses, 1 and relators’ reply, and is of the opinion that relief should be denied. Accordingly, relators’ petition for writ of injunction and motion for emergency injunctive relief are denied.”
“This means the recall election will go forward,” Gladden wrote in his email Wednesday. “It does not mean the appeal has been decided.”
When the appellate court finally decides the case, Gladden pointed out that if his clients prevail, then the court will reinstate Maguire as the council member for District 4 if voters decide to remove her from office in November.
“There is no way to predict accurately how long it will take for the Court of Appeals to issue its ruling on the appeal,” Gladden wrote. “However, I do not expect that to occur before January 2023.”
