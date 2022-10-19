Denton City Council member Alison Maguire’s recall election is moving forward in November.

A Fort Worth appeals court denied Maguire’s request that the recall election be postponed or otherwise affected as her appeal is pending, Maguire’s attorney, Richard Gladden, said in a Wednesday morning email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

