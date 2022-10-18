After being determined by fewer than 400 votes in 2018, the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner's seat comes down this year to Republican Kevin Falconer and Democrat Diana Weitzel. Here's a rundown of the two candidates for the county's southeastern precinct, including their backgrounds and answers to several questions.

The seat for Precinct 2 — which encompasses much of the county's southeastern corner — has belonged to Republican Ron Marchant since 2007. Marchant announced last year he wouldn't be seeking reelection, so the seat is now guaranteed to change hands pending the results in November.

211108_drc_news_redistrictingimg1

A map shows Denton County’s revised redistricting proposal for commissioner precincts.
Kevin Falconer

Kevin Falconer
Download PDF Falconer Campaign Finance
Falconer Campaign Finance
Download PDF Falconer Voting History 1
Falconer Voting History 1
Download PDF Falconer Voting History 2
Falconer Voting History 2
Diana Weitzel

Diana Weitzel
Download PDF Weitzel Campaign Finance
Weitzel Campaign Finance
Download PDF Weitzel Voting History
Weitzel Voting History

Tags

Recommended for you