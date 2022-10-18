After being determined by fewer than 400 votes in 2018, the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner's seat comes down this year to Republican Kevin Falconer and Democrat Diana Weitzel. Here's a rundown of the two candidates for the county's southeastern precinct, including their backgrounds and answers to several questions.
The seat for Precinct 2 — which encompasses much of the county's southeastern corner — has belonged to Republican Ron Marchant since 2007. Marchant announced last year he wouldn't be seeking reelection, so the seat is now guaranteed to change hands pending the results in November.
Precinct 2 is typically the most competitive of the four commissioner precincts when it comes to party lines. In 2018, Marchant won the precinct by fewer than 400 votes, beating Democrat Brandy Jones by about half a percentage point.
The precinct looks different now following last year’s redistricting. Much of the feedback during that process centered around the changes to Precinct 2 specifically, because it got the most drastic changes out of the county's four segments. Critics accused the Republican-held Commissioners Court of gerrymandering the lines to reduce the chances of a Democratic victory.
Precinct 2 still encompasses much of Carrollton, Plano, Dallas and The Colony but now stretches across Lewisville Lake, picking up Shady Shores, Corinth and land north of the lake. In total, the precinct picks up nearly 20,000 additional residents under the new lines, increasing to 238,198 residents total.
Falconer, a chief development officer for a restaurant company, spent five years as Carrollton mayor until earlier this year. Weitzel is a Dallas attorney with a background in the health care industry. Ahead of the election, the Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several types of public records to build candidate profiles for the two candidates, including campaign finance reports and voter history.
According to the most recent campaign finance filings available from Denton County, Falconer raised $8,819 from July 1 to Sept. 29, while Weitzel raised $7,222. Falconer spent $6,419 over that period, while Weitzel spent $7,360, although Falconer reported far more total funding maintained by the end of September: $22,139 to Weitzel's $2,644.
The candidates took time over the past week to answer the same three questions before early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity and length.
Kevin Falconer
Age: 59
Born in: Dallas
Education: Bachelor of Architecture from Texas Tech University, Master of Business Administration from Texas Tech
Experience: Registered architect with over 30 years in development; currently chief development officer for a restaurant company
If elected, what's your top priority heading into the term?
I'd say the top one has got to be reducing the tax burden on our residents. Property taxes are just so out of control. I've shown in Carrollton, we reduced the tax rate while I was mayor and council member for eight years in a row, and I want to bring that same philosophy of efficient government to Denton County. And then, public safety and reducing congestion are obviously two other prime issues that we want to address.
What county services do you think should be prioritized the most for Precinct 2 residents?
From a services perspective, I would say that is likely going to be the roads and bridges, transportation and reducing congestion. One of the primary roles the county provides is coordinating transportation projects, and as we are growing so rapidly in Denton County, and especially in Precinct 2, those roads and coordinating with our cities and our broader North Texas region and, of course, the state, to make sure that we're taking care of those things and reducing traffic and congestion, I think, is of prime importance.
What do you think is the biggest issue facing Precinct 2 coming out of the pandemic, and what's your approach to addressing it?
The biggest issue, which I think is also a huge opportunity, is what I briefly mentioned, and that's growth. This is obviously not related just to the pandemic, but the pandemic did increase our growth even more as people were moving out of some of the more urban areas like Dallas and into areas like Denton County. So, that only expedited our growth rate.
We're one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, and I think that is something that we have to make sure we're addressing, so that growth is positive growth and it is one that we can all be happy about.
If elected, what's your top priority heading into the term?
My top priority would be health care. That would be health care for families, women, children and also veterans. I want to focus on general services, also the immunization clinics; the primary care for women, children and families. Also, the STD testing centers, women, infant and children programs, and women's health services. I think it's very important that we expand health care for all of those people. As a prior health care executive, there needs to be a priority for the county for this. … I just want to make sure Denton County has affordable health care regarding prescription drugs, mental health and well-woman and child care.
What county services do you think should be prioritized the most for Precinct 2 residents?
I believe it should be health care. I believe they should be providing services for women, children and families, and also for the veterans. But also, I think we need to have community feedback. We need to be able to have an open forum deciding what Precinct 2's needs are and having public discussions, because it needs to be a balancing act between the county and the citizens of Precinct 2. Regarding, maybe, senior living, the schools, the medical care that's being provided, multitrack housing and also they're doing more business development. I think there needs to be a balance with that with Precinct 2, and basically a lot of the infrastructure, as well as the property taxes. That is a big issue within all the precincts.
What do you think is the biggest issue facing Precinct 2 coming out of the pandemic, and what's your approach to addressing it?
I think one of the biggest issues coming out of the pandemic is being able to have speedy trials, because that has not happened. That kind of goes up to the Denton County judicial system. But also, about the jobs, the education and health care. That has all been taken into consideration because of COVID and the monies that are being put toward that.
But one of the biggest things is the right to a speedy jury trial, because that didn't happen during COVID, and so there's been a lot of people that are sitting in jails that haven't had that. The biggest thing, too, is the health care. There's supposed to be a new health care surge of COVID coming up this fall, and I think we need to be proactive to be able to look at that to find out what is the best action plan for that. We also have to look at the jobs, education and school system. … It has to go back to the well-being and the safety of the citizens of [Precinct 2].