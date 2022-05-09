The Denton County elections administrator said Monday he doesn't expect overseas ballots to swing a Denton ISD school board race in incumbent Douglas J. Chadwick's direction.
"People often get confused about the mail-in ballots," Phillips said. "It happens every election. When we release early voting totals at 7 p.m. on election day, most of the mail-in ballots are in that count. There are still some ballots that come in from overseas, and from people whose mail-in ballots are missing an ID number or something that got them sent back to them. But that's honestly usually a handful of votes."
The race for place 3 on the Denton ISD board earned more votes than any other in Denton County on Saturday. When the ballots from all 238 precincts were tallied and added to early votes, challenger Amy Bundgus had 50.2% of the vote, leaving Chadwick with 49.7%.
Phillips said the remaining mail-in ballots should be in the elections office by the end of the week.
Chadwick, who said Saturday night we wouldn't concede until all mail-in ballots were counted, told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday afternoon that he still would not concede.
Bundgus said she believed most mail-in ballots we tallied with the early votes.
"There could be a few remote, random provisional ballots from this week, but it would be highly unlikely they would impact the outcome," said Bundgus, who will likely unseat Chadwick, who has served six years. "This has been a win for families and community members who would like to see positive change for Denton ISD. I'm very excited about next steps in serving our community and being the first voice from Lantana to serve."
Phillips said that while a small number of ballots could arrive, voters can be confident in the Saturday night total.
"Those overseas ballots might not get here," he said. "Just because people applied for the ballots doesn't automatically mean they voted. I'm just telling you what we normally see. There probably won't be enough of them to change the result."
Bundgus ran on a reform campaign countering what she says is critical race theory in classes taught through social emotional learning and pornography in Denton ISD libraries. Chadwick, the school board president, campaigned on his experience and pursuit of professional excellence in the district during explosive growth
Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said the election reflects a community that has a lot of interest and deep stakes in the public schools.
"I think it's always good to have enough candidates who want to be involved in our school district, and to be part of our work to have college, military and career-ready kids," Wilson said. " So, yes, we have two long-term board members coming back and one new one. We'll embrace them and continue to work toward the good things we have going on in the district."