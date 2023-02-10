For at least four years, University of North Texas students and those around the university have had a polling location on campus to vote in early and general elections. It has been locations such as the Gateway Center, Voertman’s Bookstore and the Wesley Center.
But this May, UNT students and those around UNT won’t have a polling location on campus. It’s a pivotal election for the District 3 council member, Jesse Davis, who represents them.
Davis is seeking reelection while also facing a recall election for not supporting the city’s low-level cannabis decriminalization ordinance and an abortion rights resolution, according to the early January petition.
“It’s very obvious that Council member Davis — who is under a recall — would be opposed to a polling place convenient to campus since the bulk of his vote has come from Robson Ranch, which is no longer in District 3,” former council member Paul Meltzer wrote in a Thursday message to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Meltzer, who is running against Davis for the District 3 seat on council, claimed that it was a struggle for the council in years past to secure UNT as a polling place for UNT students, many of whom, he said, don’t have a car to reach other locations, such as North Lakes Recreation Center or Denia Recreation Center.
Davis told the Record-Chronicle he wasn’t against using the Wesley Center, or identifying a different location near UNT for students, to vote and wasn’t sure why it’s not listed as a polling location for upcoming 2023 elections.
“I’ve never opposed a UNT polling place,” he said. “Although others have tried to say I did.
“It’s very easy for people in position of privilege to claim ‘voter suppression’ to grab headlines, even when we do everything we can to get people to the polls.”
Early voting and Election Day polling places were proposed Jan. 24, when Denton City Secretary Rosa Rios discussed locations selected for UNT students in the past and the one available for May.
Rios confirmed the UNT Gateway Center would not be available on Election Day since the university will be winding down for the summer. Rios also said that Voertman’s College Bookstore opted out.
Tyler Sudderth, the manager of Voertman’s, said the company didn’t want to be used as a location because they didn’t realize it would be designated an official party location for voters, instead of a nonpartisan location, which is what he said has happened in the past.
“We liked to think of Voertman’s as being part of the Denton community and anything that would polarize and make somebody not feel welcomed kind of stinks,” Sudderth said.
In January, Rios said that the Wesley Center was available both for early voting and Election Day, but at the council’s most recent meeting, the Wesley Center was no longer on the list.
Without the Gateway Center, Voertman’s or the Wesley Center as convenient locations for UNT students to vote, students who want to vote will need to go off campus, either by foot, bike or car.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck did ask Rios about the Wesley Center and a few other locations at Tuesday’s council meeting, mentioning it was discussed in January.
“We did discuss the possibility of using the Wesley Center, but there was no indication that that was a desired location,” Rios told Beck at the council meeting.
Rios said that they could add the Wesley Center if the council wanted it.
Throughout the discussion, Davis remained silent on the dais and didn’t ask Rios to add the Wesley Center as a polling location. A few minutes later, the council voted unanimously to accept polling locations.
“It was unfortunately sad to see Council member Davis stay silent on this front,” Meltzer wrote in a message on Thursday. “UNT has had a location on or around campus for every March, May and November election since 2018.”
On Election Day, Davis said, UNT students and those around UNT can go to the two city-owned facilities — North Lakes Rec Center and Denia Rec Center, which Davis said is convenient for anyone in the UNT area.
The Denia center is a quick trip by car, but reaching it without a car requires crossing under Interstate 35 and a 27-minute walk. By GoZone or a rideshare service, it’s about a two-minute drive.
“If my opponent was actually concerned about voter suppression, he’d be speaking up for the voters in the Southridge neighborhood, who after redistricting can no longer vote at the South Branch Library on Election Day,” Davis wrote in an email Friday to the Record-Chronicle.
“They have to travel twice as far as anyone in the UNT area to get to a polling place. If District 3 needs a third location, it needs to be in the Southridge area.”
Denia Recreation Center is about a nine-minute drive from the Southridge neighborhood.
“I would not oppose a request to add a UNT polling place, if a polling place is also added in the Southridge area for the hundreds of people who vote there,” Davis said.
“We do not set polling locations under the premise that every voter have one within walking distance. Requiring someone to drive or get a ride to vote is not voter suppression, and to claim such is ludicrous”
Via text Friday, Meltzer asked why Davis didn’t also make sure a location was available for Southridge residents.
“By remaining silent, council member Davis failed the Southridge neighborhood as well, making no attempt to identify a more convenient polling location while also making it the hardest we’ve made it for UNT students without cars to vote in over five years,” Meltzer said. “It’s a failure of the basic job of representation.”
In a Friday morning email to the Record-Chronicle, Davis also said the Wesley Center may not have been used due to resources or necessity. In years past, when a UNT location was available, the turnout for the May election was low.
Davis is correct about the low turnout, according to data provided by the Denton County Elections Administration.
In May 2019, the UNT Greek Life Center was used for precincts 4039 with 2,210 registered voters and 4045 with 4,318 registered voters. A total of 176 were ballots cast at that location. Davis received 35 of those votes.
Denia Rec Center was used in the May 2019 election day for precincts 1015 with 2,673 total registered voters, 4015 with 856 total registered voters and 4037 with 1,961 total registered voters. A total of 564 ballots were cast at the location, and none of those votes were cast for Davis or his opponents since he didn’t represent those precincts.
In May 2021, Voertman’s was used as the polling location for precincts 4004, 4007, 4013, 4039, 4045. Davis had run opposed and received 173 votes at that location.
Six months later, Denton’s redistricting took effect and changed the precincts that Davis represents.
“I can’t speak to his motivation, but I do note that council member Davis suddenly fell silent on UNT having a polling location the minute he earned a competitive race,” Meltzer said.
Council members have until March 10 to add additional locations, according to the Friday staff report. They have to pitch it at a work session and receive consensus to do so.
