Voting at UNT in 2016
Buy Now

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in early voting in November 2016 at the University of North Texas Gateway Center. Voters in the UNT area have had polling locations on campus or nearby for early and general elections for several years. There’s not one for this May.

 DRC file photo

For at least four years, University of North Texas students and those around the university have had a polling location on campus to vote in early and general elections. It has been locations such as the Gateway Center, Voertman’s Bookstore and the Wesley Center.

But this May, UNT students and those around UNT won’t have a polling location on campus. It’s a pivotal election for the District 3 council member, Jesse Davis, who represents them.

Voting in spring 2019
Buy Now

ABOVE: A sign reading “Shuttle Stop for Election Voters” sits outside the University of North Texas’ Greek Life Center during early voting in the 2019 city and school elections.
Voertman's employee

Sarah Worku, who works at Voertman’s bookstore, saw plenty of voters arrive to cast ballots at the polling location inside the store in March 2022. “This is the largest turnout I’ve seen here over the last three years of me working here,” she said in an interview last year.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags