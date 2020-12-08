Mario Cisneros defeated Ricky Meinen in Tuesday's runoff election for the Pilot Point City Council's Place 1, pulling in 61% of the 234 votes cast.
In unofficial but final returns reported by the Denton County Elections Administration office, Cisneros received 143 votes to Meinen's 91. In the Nov. 3 general election, Cisneros barely missed securing the majority of votes cast in a three-way race, drawing 48% of the 1,430 votes cast.
Meinen will replace Andy Singleton, who had been appointed to fill the vacant Place 1 seat in June 2018, after John White resigned.