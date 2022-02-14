This year's Democratic primary for the Denton County Precinct 2 Commissioner election sees two candidates: Dallas attorney Diana Weitzel and Carrollton attorney Trent Teague.
The two candidates are seeking the March 1 Democratic nomination for the Precinct 2 seat. Whoever advances will face the winner of the Republican primary, for which three candidates are in the mix.
Weitzel was defeated in a 2020 bid for Texas 431st District Court Judge, receiving 167,201 votes to Republican Jim Johnson's 225,504. Teague has lost in two bids for Carrollton City Council, in 2015 and 2017.
Like all of the county’s precincts, Precinct 2 will look different following last year’s redistricting process. Much of the feedback during that process centered around the changes to Precinct 2 specifically. In 2018, current commissioner Ron Marchant won the precinct by fewer than 400 votes, beating Democrat Brandy Jones by about half a percentage point. He chose not to run for reelection.
The county’s southeastern precinct still encompasses much of Carrollton, Plano, Dallas and The Colony but now stretches across Lewisville Lake, picking up Shady Shores, Corinth and land north of the lake. In total, Precinct 2 will pick up nearly 20,000 additional residents under the new lines, increasing to 238,198.
Ahead of the Democratic primary election, the Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several types of public records to build candidate profiles for the two candidates, including campaign finance reports and voter history.
According to the most recent campaign finance reports available on Denton County’s database, Weitzel had spent $2,795 on the race and reported $981 in remaining political contributions by Jan. 20. By the same date, Teague reported he had spent $5,018, with no remaining contributions.
The candidates took time last week to answer the same three questions. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity.
Trent Teague
Age: 42
Born in: Amarillo, Texas
Experience: Six-plus years active duty as infantry officer in military, currently practicing law
Education: Law degree from Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth
Online: teaguefordentoncounty2.com
What is your ideal growth strategy for Precinct 2?
I would say that the southeastern portion of the county, which is Precinct 2, has grown tremendously over the last several years. It's always kind of been the densest part of the county, but that growth has been pretty rapid. For me, how county government should handle that growth is really centered around how we invest in the people that live there. A large portion of my campaign, what I'm focused on, is how we can support the people and any types of challenges that they may face as the county grows.
What impact do you think county redistricting will have on the Precinct 2 election?
It's definitely given the advantage to the Republicans, and that's no secret. But I think that the overall trends, no matter how you break up the county, are trending toward the Democratic Party. You can see that with some of the victories the party has had over the past several years, and have all centered around the southeastern part of Denton County. The Carrollton, Lewisville area, where we've had victories for Michelle Beckley to the Texas House twice over pretty powerful Republican candidates, and Chris Lopez winning justice of the peace. Those are the first Democratic victories in decades and they centered around the southeastern part of Denton County. I think the Republicans have tried to gerrymander it to retain power, but I just don't think it's going to withstand the larger trend that's happening.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Precinct 2, and how will you address it?
I think the biggest challenge facing this part of the county is how we recover from COVID, individually and as families and as a community. I think the best way to do that is to smartly invest federal COVID relief funds that have been released to Denton County. My main focus on where those should go is centered around expanding broadband access. As the pandemic has shown, it's been a trend toward working from home, school from home, and if you live in an economically disadvantaged home, your access to the internet may be severely limited. And that puts your opportunities way behind everybody else. So really, I see that investment as leveling the playing field and providing some opportunities for those families as we come out of COVID and we face the new realities the pandemic has presented to our community.
Diana Weitzel
Age: 64
Born in: Vincennes, Indiana
Experience: Over 15 years as healthcare executive, currently practicing law
Education: Bachelor of Science from Indiana State University, Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan School of Law, Executive Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University
What is your ideal growth strategy for Precinct 2?
I think the growth of Precinct 2 has increased because of the different redistricting they did [last] year. There is going to be growth through Corinth, Shady Shores, Denton. I believe that’s where the growth’s going to be. I think it’s basically working with Precinct 2 and meeting with all of the different constituents to see how we can grow the precinct, because there's so many homes being built through Corinth, Denton, Frisco, Little Elm, Shady Shores, The Colony. And I want to work with all those constituents to see how we can grow Precinct 2, especially with all the new redistricting they’ve done.
What impact do you think county redistricting will have on the Precinct 2 election?
I think that's still to be determined. With the redistricting including Shady Shores, Corinth, a little part of Frisco and Denton, I think that's yet to be determined.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Precinct 2, and how will you address it?
I think the biggest issue in Precinct 2 is health care. I believe we need to take a look at services for women and children, and that includes homeless people as well. But I believe that needs to be increased. I think women and children are in extreme need of having excellent health care, and I think that’s one of the biggest concerns in Precinct 2. With my expertise in health care, I’m the perfect candidate to address that. … I want to work with all the agencies to be able to provide the best of care for those people.