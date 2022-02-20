Friday marked the deadline for Denton City Council hopefuls to file in advance of this year’s May election. Here’s a rundown of the three races for Place 5, Place 6 and mayor, as well as a look at school board candidates for the Denton, Krum and Argyle school districts.
The race for Denton’s at-large Place 5, being vacated by Deb Armintor, will come down to first-time candidate Brandon Chase McGee and Daniel Clanton, who has previously run for Place 2. McGee is a truck driver and Clanton is a delivery manager.
Denton’s at-large Place 6 is being vacated by Paul Meltzer as part of his bid for mayor, and will come down to former Mayor Chris Watts and local activist Amber Briggle, who ran for Place 3 in 2015. Watts served three full terms as Denton’s mayor before hitting his term limit cap in 2020. Briggle owns a local massage therapy business and has experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Place 7, the seat for mayor, comes down to incumbent Gerard Hudspeth and Meltzer. Meltzer was first elected to his current Place 6 seat in 2018, while Hudspeth became mayor at the end of 2020, defeating Keely Briggs in a runoff election. Hudspeth was previously the Place 1 representative.
The last day to register to vote in the municipal elections is April 7. Early voting will run from April 25 until May 3, and election day will be May 7.
School board elections
For Denton ISD, each incumbent with a term ending has filed to run for reelection.
Douglas Chadwick has filed to retain his Place 3 seat, with Mia Price and Charles Stafford running to keep their seats in Places 4 and 5, respectively.
Chadwick has a challenger in Amy Bundgus, who made a failed bid for Place 2 last year. Bundgus, who lives in the Lantana area, returns to the school board race touting her experience in learning and leadership development. When she opposed Sheryl English in 2021, Bundgus stressed her interest in leading the district to guide students in college readiness, and described herself as a candidate who is fiscally conservative.
Chadwick has been on the school board since 2016 and serves as the board president. He spent nearly 20 years of a 40-year career leading charitable and planned giving at the University of North Texas.
Price, the vice president of the board, has a challenger in Andrew English, a local business owner and chief operating officer who has lived in Place 4 for one year. Price has been on the board for 20 years.
Stafford, a real estate agent and developer, has served on the board since 2004, after a previous stint in 1988-94. His challenger for Place 5 is Lantana-area resident Charles Stinson, a sales, inventory and operations director.
In Argyle ISD, there’s competition for two school board places up for reelection. Brad Lowry isn’t making another bid to keep his place on the school board, leaving residents Andrew Hering, an insurance agent, and Matthew Slaton, who works in wealth management to run for the post.
Jeff Williams will also leave his spot in Place 7, leaving a three-way race for the seat. Vying for the seat are registered dietitian-nutritionist Natalie Long, Nicholas Reynolds, who works in transportation, and eminent domain attorney Joshua Westrom.
In Krum ISD, at-large seats currently occupied by board members Sue Real and Phil Enis are up for the election, but no candidate filings were immediately available after the deadline.
Sanger ISD also didn’t have candidate information immediately available by the filing deadline, but terms for Place 4, now held by board President Ken Scribner, and Place 5, now held by Lisa Cody, end this year.