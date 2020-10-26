Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.