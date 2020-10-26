The election for Denton City Council Place 5 has been controversial. Parties unknown to me have distributed mailers about my opponent. Some say that helps me; others say it muddies the waters. Whatever your opinion, the mailers lead you to think my best attribute is who I am not. So for those of you who missed articles in this newspaper, my website (rickbaria.com) or Facebook postings (Rick Baria for Place 5, at large), or who are undecided, there are solid reasons you should vote for me. I believe:
Practical results are more important to you than ideology.
It’s unwise to curse or malign people you need to persuade.
Civil peace starts with respect for the other.
I have worked in real-world endeavors: remodeling (Selby House), home construction, commercial landscaping, making tree surveys and concept plans. I have represented local property owners in zoning cases. Some were grandparents unable to sell an infill site they had owned for 20-plus years. No developer would risk the multiyear process. After consulting many times with city planners and with neighbors, I always found a solution. Reasonableness, listening and creative compromises were essential. These same principles work for our City Council.
The important work of the council is setting policy for quality growth and economic progress. Ever notice that peaceful, attractive neighborhoods at every economic level are supported by jobs and stability? I’ve heard that if we build “nice” neighborhoods, the executives will bring their businesses; others say big companies with jobs will bring quality houses. So which come first, the houses or the jobs? Both ideas lack something vital.
Not too long ago, the Frisco area was next to nothing; today it is economically important. Shopping and homes are first-class, and no one associates it with crime. How did they make that happen? They did not. Cities do not build themselves; they facilitate development with sensible policy. Quality development needs meaningful freedom. This does not mean without constraint. It means being confident that approval for a commercial finish-out will take two days rather than six weeks, confident that when you walk out with approval from council, no unhappy member will later call to rehear the matter.
Perhaps you have heard that “doubt drives money out”? It’s no mystery why the best homes and best jobs don’t come here; the opportunity is marginal. If we want a stable and growing tax base, complete broadband coverage, more parks and interconnected trails — and I think we do — we must leave behind the envious notion that someone’s prosperity inevitably diminishes our own.
My pledge to the residents of Denton. I will:
Maintain decorum and civility.
Work to achieve consensus and promote civic harmony.
Remember that citizen interests come before my own.
Decide matters without regard to partisan ideology or economic interests.
Prepare myself and read the background material provided by staff.
Never forget that the majority vote is the will of the council.
Lastly, I promise not to campaign in council meetings.