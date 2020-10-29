My name is Kady Irene Finley, and I am running for Denton City Council District 2.
I am a proud single mother, and I currently work as a paralegal. I graduated with honors from Denton High School in 2012. I am a full-time student at North Central Texas College and attend First United Methodist Church of Denton with my family. I was appointed to serve on the Denton Historic Landmark Commission, and I have been a volunteer with the Denton Police Department for seven years.
I am happy to call Denton my home. Denton is a fantastic place to live, learn, work and raise a family. I love supporting the local businesses. There are so many fun and unique places to shop and dine in Denton. I am proud of the fact that Denton is home to so many students working hard to further their educations. The University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College attract bright and diverse young minds hoping to broaden their horizons. Denton is also a community rich with faith. This is evidenced by the great number of places of praise and worship where we gather to connect with others and strengthen our virtues.
I have long felt called to serve in the community where I live. I have spent the last seven years volunteering with the Denton Police Department. My father is a retired police officer, and I wholly support and defend the courageous men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our community.
Since August of 2019, I have served on the Denton Historic Landmark Commission. I take great pride in my role as a member, as we strive to maintain and preserve the historic aspects of our city while also recognizing the needs to anticipate and adapt for the future.
As a candidate for the upcoming Denton City Council elections, I would like the residents of Denton to know that I am running for office to share and uplift the voices of my neighbors and the businesses of our community. It is my task to make certain that individuals, families, employees, employers and others are heard and represented in the City Council chambers. By listening to the cares and concerns of our community, I can best fulfill my duties as a Denton City Council member.
I believe together we can continue to let Denton thrive with each new chapter by focusing on public safety concerns, promoting low taxes and focused budgets, improving public infrastructure and supporting local businesses. Thank you for taking the time to participate and educate yourself in democracy at the local level. I hope to inspire other young people in our community to get involved in their local government. I’m counting on your vote this election season, and I look forward to serving Denton as your next District 2 councilwoman.