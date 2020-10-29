The past few months have demonstrated just how important health care is. We need leaders who will fight for a healthy Texas. For me, health care issues are personal. My mother was an Army nurse and later a certified nurse midwife who delivered over 700 Denton babies. Growing up in Denton, our dinner table conversations focused on the importance of access to health care, particularly for those who are vulnerable, like pregnant women and our veterans.
We need leaders who will fight to rein in health care costs, push to protect coverage for Texans with pre-existing conditions and extend Medicaid coverage for new moms up to 12 months postpartum to curb our growing maternal mortality rate. I will crack down on rising prescription costs by capping co-pays for lifesaving medicine like insulin and denying tax breaks to big drug companies who are gouging Texans.
Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the nation — and it is getting worse during the pandemic. Medicaid expansion would immediately put 1,293,000 Texans on health insurance, including 21,600 right here in Denton County. It would bring $5.41 billion in new federal money into Texas, strengthening our economy as it recovers from the pandemic. And it would cost the state exactly $0 to do it. Texas has had years to make this expansion happen, yet our state leaders still haven’t done anything about it. We need a representative who will fight and vote for Medicaid expansion. I will be that representative.
As a professor at one of our great public universities, the University of North Texas, and as the mom of a soon-to-be-kindergartener, public education is near and dear to my heart. I have seen firsthand the difference quality education can make in a community, creating opportunities for children to grow up and live in their hometowns instead of having to go elsewhere for jobs. This year, we have seen just how important our neighborhood public schools are, whether you are learning in school or remotely. As a mother and an educator, I will push to raise teacher pay and work to make sure all families have access to affordable computers and high-speed internet for remote learning.
I believe everyone who is willing to work hard deserves a fair shot to get ahead. I will push to end special tax breaks for big corporations that ship jobs overseas. I will also work to raise the minimum wage, expand job training apprenticeships, protect pensions, ensure women earn equal pay for equal work and guarantee paid sick days for working families.
The next legislative session is going to be one of our toughest yet. As we rebuild the Texas economy, I will make sure it works for everyone. I will push to make sure tax incentives and forgivable loans go to mom-and-pop small businesses instead of big corporations. I will fight to expand unemployment benefits for those still unemployed because of the coronavirus and to temporarily halt evictions and foreclosures so folks can stay in their homes.
We need a leader who will fight for healthy Texans and a healthy Texas economy. I hope I have earned your vote for new leadership in Denton County. You can visit www.angelafortexas.com for more info.