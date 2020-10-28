I earned my undergraduate degree from Indiana State University, an Executive Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan University, and am a former law and business professor. Prior to law, I was a business executive overseeing 2,500 nonprofit hospitals and hospital system’s contracts and purchasing agreements from inception, evaluation, legal, sales and marketing, customer service and employee hiring and retention.
The 431st Judicial District Court is a general jurisdiction court that hears civil, criminal and family law cases. My legal experience as a trial attorney includes over 13 years in federal court and multiple counties in Texas in civil, family, criminal, animal and collaborative law. I am also a certified mediator. I give back to my community by volunteering for several 501(c) nonprofit organizations all over the state.
I know that justice is most found through the public servant with fairness, compassion, experience and empathy. Judges make decisions about fundamental issues that affect all of us, i.e., family life, education, health care, housing, employment, finances, discrimination, civil rights and public safety.
My platform will arrive at positive legal solutions, restorative justice, and community-orientated solutions. A judge should exhibit compassion, decisiveness, sensitivity, courtesy, open-mindedness, patience, freedom from bias, integrity, moral courage, commitment to justice, legal ability and expertise. Judges must respect all those they interact with, including the parties to the dispute, their attorneys, witnesses, jurors, court reporters, staff and members of the public. The judge must strive to be the embodiment of justice, which is the cornerstone of our democracy.
My platforms are (1) fairness, (2) equality and (3) follow the rule of law. I possess the appropriate temperament and character, capabilities, and credentials, independent and impartial, and the confidence of the public. I will uphold the law and perform the duties in a manner that the public has faith and confidence in the court.
I am passionate about equal access to justice, fairness, equality to each and everyone, equal protection and equal rights to all citizens. Please visit my Facebook page at Diana Weitzel for Judge.