Running for reelection should never be automatic, and every August leading into an election year, my wife and I discuss if I should run again. As we contemplated this decision in August of 2019, I felt satisfied I had accomplished the three things that I originally ran on.
During my first campaign, I announced my top three priorities: improve Interstate 35 to ensure it can support a strong transportation infrastructure and a fast-growing population, which is vital to the economic development of North Texas; repeal the flawed Sustainable Growth Rate formula (SGR), which hinders physicians and limits health care choices for senior citizens, all while placing additional burdens on the taxpayers; and finally, reform our tax code by replacing the flawed and confusing law with a flat tax. As you know, expansion on I-35 has been accomplished. In April 2015, more than 90% of Congress voted to pass the most meaningful entitlement reform in years, with a product that was a huge victory for seniors, providers, taxpayers and the integrity of the entire Medicare system. That overwhelmingly bipartisan bill that addressed entitlement reform was my bill — it was the SGR Repeal bill that I worked 12 long years to pass. The passage of the 2017 Tax Reform Bill was a major victory. The simplification principles of the flat tax were one of the main components of the 2017 Tax Reform Bill, and simplification was retained in part due to my input and advocacy.
In addition, I was named the 3rd Most Effective Lawmaker out of 535 Members of the U.S. House and Senate by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking. My reputation in D.C. as a “workhorse” has delivered real results for our country. I knew last August that I could retire and be proud of the accomplishments that I delivered for our community, but then something unexpected happened.
Republicans on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, which I serve on, started retiring. By the end of August, I had become next in line to be the chairman of the E&C Committee. Forty percent of the entire domestic economy goes through E&C, which has jurisdiction over energy, health care, technology, consumer protection, interstate commerce and more. Congress needs a physician leading our country out of this pandemic. As one of only 17 physicians in Congress, and as the most senior physician, my health care expertise is a rarity. On Jan. 30, after a Trump administration briefing on COVID-19, I urged the White House to stop flights to and from China immediately. The following day, the administration announced they would immediately halt flights. We will never know how many lives were saved by this decision, but it reconfirmed how important it was for me to continue to serve.
A vaccine will be announced shortly, and we are on the cusp of the Great American Comeback. The policies that will ensure our Great American Comeback will pass through the E&C committee, and I will work to ensure that our health, our economy and our lives are better than before. With this in mind, I ask for your continued support and pledge in return to give my best for our district and our great country.