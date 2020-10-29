In the years to come, the people of Denton will look back at this election as a turning point in our town’s history. The 2020 municipal elections will see thousands of people who normally sit out municipals participate because these elections coincide with the presidential elections. It is my hope this election will reaffirm that Denton’s voters have an active voice in how we live and grow.
From my time working on the Public Utilities Board, on which I advocated to abolish credit-based deposits, to my first term on City Council, on which I worked to ensure diverse voices had equal access on our boards, commissions and in council meetings, it has been my purpose to give all Denton residents and small-business owners a platform to exercise and defend their rights, with the end goal of equal access and opportunity for all.
Council members fulfill a number of roles in the community and contribute to the dynamics of the body. We should not collectively rubber-stamp major investments, new debt burdens and policy decisions that affect taxpayers’ quality of life and bottom line. My opponent has written publicly about his opposition to zero-based budgeting, but I consider the alternative an obstacle to good government and progress, and a failure to responsibly allocate taxpayers’ hard-earned money to meet our city’s changing public needs.
So I ask many questions. It’s my job to ask not just if we can do something but if we should do it.
I want to know not just who or what is helped by each decision we make, but who or what we hurt, not just now but in the long term. As a mom, I am well aware that we pass today’s debt burden on to our children.
In a recent op-ed in this paper, my opponent has expressed opinions that Denton should model itself after Frisco. He opined that developers should have a faster, easier and less-regulated path to making Denton, our home, like Frisco. I disagree.
Denton has a unique history and character that must be preserved as we grow. When you think of music in North Texas, you think of Denton. When you think of education in North Texas, you think of Denton. People have fond memories of Fry Street. They have had good times on the Square. They love Jazz Fest. Denton is a destination that must be attentively built on and preserved.
In this city of ours, whose resident population is over 50% tenant, I’ve become known for fighting for tenants’ rights. I am also known for fighting to remove obstacles for affordable housing providers and to increase the homestead exemption so that low-income and working-class families can buy their forever home in Denton.
I also fight for that family’s right to not live in fear that some well-connected outside party will drop a billion dollars in concrete on their hopes and dreams.
Make no mistake about it, we are facing monumental changes. Your vote will determine how that change plays out.