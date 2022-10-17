Longtime U.S. House Rep. Michael Burgess is up for reelection again this year, defending his seat in Congress against Libertarian Mike Kolls. Here's a rundown of the two candidates for U.S. House District 26, including their backgrounds and answers to several questions.
Texas' 26th congressional district has undergone substantial changes after last year's redistricting. At the moment, it encompasses most of Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, but the new map was reworked to encompass all of Cooke County and about half of Wise County, with a tiny piece of Tarrant County. Importantly, the city of Denton is no longer included in District 26, alongside most of the county's northwestern corner.
Republican Burgess has held the district's U.S. House seat since 2003, and when his current term expires in January, it will be 20 years since he first took office. He's hoping to extend that tenure, with another reelection bid that saw him easily make it past the Republican primary in March. Out of the five candidates on the ballot, he received 66.8% of the vote.
Now, on the November ballot, the incumbent faces just one challenger: Libertarian Mike Kolls. Kolls ran in 2018 for U.S. House District 24, getting 1.8% of the vote.
Ahead of the election, the Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several public records to build candidate profiles for the two candidates, including campaign finance reports and voter history.
According to the Federal Election Commission, Burgess raised a total of $1.17 million between January 2021 and September 2022. His campaign spent about $1.08 million over that period. On the other side, FEC's website doesn't report any fundraising or expenditures from Kolls.
The candidates took time over the past week to answer the same three questions before early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity and length.
Michael Burgess
Age: 71
Born in: Rochester, Minnesota
Education: Undergraduate and master’s degree from North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas); master’s degree in medical management from the University of Texas at Dallas; Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston
Experience: Intern, medical resident at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, 1977-81; medical doctor specializing in OB/GYN, 1981-2003; U.S. representative for Congressional District 26, 2003-present
Online: burgessforcongress.org
If elected, what's your top priority heading into the term?
Top priority has got to be the economy, which has suffered greatly over the last 18 to 20 months, and tied to that inextricably is energy and the cost of energy. We had news stories this week about OPEC determining to cut their production after the president had specifically asked them to not do that, [which] was obviously disconcerting. But here's the answer: We actually have the energy we need here in the United States. We don't need to be asking OPEC or Venezuela. If the president would remove the restrictions that he placed on the production of energy in January of 2021, energy could be produced here in this country, and it would be at a lower cost than importing energy from other countries that don't have our best interest at heart.
What's your approach to managing District 26's continued growth without overwhelming its infrastructure?
Regardless of where you go in the 26th District, we are growing, and the reason that the district that I represent has had to change so many times through the redistricting process is because of the number of constituents that were living here at the end of the redistricting period at the end of the decade. It happened last time and happened this time that we were approaching nearly a million constituents within the confines of the 26th district, so either the first- or second-fastest-growing district in the state of Texas. It's a good problem to have, one that I am reminded of constantly, that people who came before me in the 1950s and ‘60s saw to it that things like water and highways were tended to, were built. And I try not to take my eye off of that because I recognize how critically important that is. I currently live in the northeast part of Denton [County], so I'm very familiar with the problems people have driving on U.S. 380. One of my goals when I first ran for office was to expand Interstate 35E, which did get done — it took some time. But I am acutely aware of those issues and how, because of our rapid growth, which is a blessing, we also need to provide the services and the infrastructure that the people need in a growing area.
Coming out of the pandemic, what do you think is the biggest issue facing District 26, and what's your approach to that?
Just prior to the pandemic, in February of 2020, the 26th District had near universal employment. Our unemployment rate was under single digits. It was really low. The pandemic hit, and the 26th District was the No. 1 application for new unemployment benefits in the state of Texas. It really was a shock because of the sudden reversal. The good news is, now that employment is back up statewide, throughout the United States, and certainly in the 26th District, but the focus on jobs for the coming generation is critically important. We are fortunate to have some of the major job creators in the district, both in the older, more established parts around the city of Carrollton, but [also] in the area around the Alliance corridor. … The education and training of the workforce is also critically important. One of the things that I have stressed to companies is that rather than depending upon a federal program, look to educating the workforce of tomorrow for your industry, for your business. … You have a wonderful opportunity within your own business to bring in high school, college kids, provide them a stipend or payment, allow them to work while they're learning, and they will be valued and loyal employees in the future. And for companies that figure that out, and there are a lot of them around here, it is going to give them a competitive advantage in the next 10 years.
Mike Kolls
Age: 59
Born in: Valparaiso, Indiana
Education: Bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, with a minor in computer science
Experience: Nearly 20 years as computer programmer; project manager in auto industry and health care industry, currently at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Online: kollsforcongress.org
If elected, what's your top priority heading into the term?
This is, of course, for the U.S. House, and I believe there's some very structural issues wrong in our nation's capital. Addressing the massive federal debt is No. 1 on my list. I want to make sure we take care of that because I believe that is the structural reason we have a lot of the inflation we have today, so if our financial house is in better order, we can be better stewards to the people and have a lower, smaller footprint as government. I also believe we've strayed far from the Constitution. It's not separation of powers like it was designed; it's each branch trying to best the other. We really need to get back in our lanes and do more of the separation of powers where there's checks and balances. Government should be smaller, and the voice of the people should be much larger than it is today. Then, the last area I think is structurally wrong is our legal system. It seems to be benefitting groups of people instead of everybody. We shouldn't have laws that advance the interests of the wealthy. We shouldn't have laws that group the poor into classes that the taxpayers have to support. The laws need to apply to everybody, including elected officials.
What's your approach to managing District 26's growth without overwhelming its infrastructure?
I think that's more so a municipal issue for the local municipalities on how to manage the local economy. I also think the Texas Legislature has a bigger direct, day-to-day draw on that. But as a representative, I will take the issues that are common to District 26 and across the nation, and have the dialogue. But all the action should be state or local action. There shouldn't be federal programs that address water or energy or some of the issues that do affect Texas.
Coming out of the pandemic, what do you think is the biggest issue facing District 26, and what's your approach to that?
As a representative of the federal government, I think federal government is way too big. It tries to do way too much, and it really doesn't do anything very well. So it has to have its footprint made a lot smaller. The time, attention and taxes that are going to that can stay within the state and let the state Legislature and the individual communities better deal with the day to day or social issues of the day. Basically, get out of the way of local governance.