After sweeping 74% of the votes in the Republican primary, incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess will face two challengers in the general election Nov. 3 for the District 26 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In the March GOP primary, Burgess faced three conservative opponents, while Democratic candidate Carol Iannuzzi defeated two others in her party’s primary more narrowly, with 53% of the vote. Libertarian Mark Boler is also vying for the congressional seat.
Burgess was first elected in 2002 and began serving in the House of Representatives in 2003.
Burgess has far outraised his opponents, with $1.1 million in total contributions since January 2019.
Of those contributions, 30 were $5,000 donations, coming from corporate political action committees including Walmart and Valero. He also received a $3,000 donation from Facebook’s PAC.
Iannuzzi has raised $58,469 and also lent her campaign $68,499 for this election. Boler has not received any funding for his campaign. All campaign finance data is available at fec.gov/data.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several types of public records in building candidate profiles for Denton County candidates, including campaign finance reports, voter history and employment history ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Iannuzzi did not respond to multiple requests for an interview. The other two candidates’ responses are below in alphabetical order and lightly edited for clarity.
Mark Boler
Age: 60
Born in: Topeka, Kansas
Education: Studied electronic engineering at Del Mar College.
Experience: Held positions in the computer science industry for the past 30 years. Ran own software business, 2003-2006.
On the Web: ballotpedia.org/Mark_Boler
As of 2019, the FBI has designated QAnon as a “domestic terror threat” because it could incite extremist violence. What do you think the danger of a group like this is?
As a Libertarian, we have a principle called the nonaggression principle, and we don’t think anyone has the right to instigate violence against anyone else. I’d say being a part of a group that promotes violence makes it even worse.
There is a current vacancy on the Supreme Court as well as a nominee from the president. When should the seat be filled and why?
I think that any vacancy should be filled as soon as possible. I don’t agree when the last president who waited until the new president, [Donald] Trump, was elected to fill that vacancy.
With the ongoing pandemic, millions of people lost their jobs and, in turn, lost their health care. With a virus spreading across the country, what flaws have you seen with our health care system?
I’m running for federal office, and federally, I don’t think the federal government has any business meddling with health care at all; I believe that should be left to the states. I believe that government regulation of the health care industry has gotten more extreme, and when the government meddles more, the costs go up and the level of care goes down.
Michael Burgess
Age: 69
Born in: Rochester, Minnesota
Education: Undergraduate and master’s degree from North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas); master’s degree in medical management from the University of Texas at Dallas; Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston.
Experience: intern, medical resident at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, 1977-81; medical doctor specializing in OB/GYN, 1981-2003; U.S. representative for Congressional District 26, 2003-present.
Website: burgess.house.gov/about
As of 2019, the FBI has designated QAnon as a “domestic terror threat” because it could incite extremist violence. What do you think the danger of a group like this is?
Like most people, I have never heard of them prior to a short time ago — I think the real threat posed by extremist groups in Portland … are a higher order of concern, and I found it troubling that the speaker of the House spent our last and final legislating hours voting on a non-actionable resolution when in fact we should have been providing relief to Americans who have been badly affected by the pandemic and the economic fallout.
There is a current vacancy on the Supreme Court as well as a nominee from the president. When should the seat be filled and why?
There’s a responsibility of the Senate to give the president a vote on his nominee, and I believe that that should happen. Justice [Amy Coney] Barrett is an excellent nomination and will do an outstanding job on the Supreme Court.
With the ongoing pandemic, millions of people lost their jobs and, in turn, lost their health care. With a virus spreading across the country, what flaws have you seen with our health care system?
I’ve seen just the opposite — this pandemic commands the very wide range of professionals to help people who were admitted to hospitals who had extremely troublesome symptoms. It’s encouraging to me that our front-line medical personnel have responded, and as a consequence, there has been a dramatic deduction in death from individuals who have been sickened by this illness.
Carol Iannuzzi
Age: 60
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers University
Experience: Retired from HP Enterprise Services from role as senior contracts negotiator, 2012
Website: carol2020.com
Iannuzzi did not respond to multiple requests for comment.