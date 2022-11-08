According to the Texas Secretary of State’s election results early Wednesday morning, Republican Michael Burgess had 69.3% of the vote over his Libertarian challenger and is headed for another term to represent Texas Congressional District 26 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
After 1 a.m. Wednesday, with nearly all precincts reporting, Burgess had 183,379 to 81,208 for Kolls, who drew 30.7% of the vote.
Reached Tuesday evening, Burgess said he’s grateful to the people who voted for him, and said he’ll be focusing on inflation and energy production among the “stuff on the agenda that needs to get taken care of.”
As for the newly redrawn district, Burgess said he’s represented some of the constituents in previous boundaries, which makes the process easier.
“There are new people, and clearly that’s going to be one of the areas in which I focus,” Burgess said. “A lot of the people in the Cooke County part of the district, I did represent 10 years ago ... it’s not like it’s entirely new.”
Kolls said it looks “real good” statistically for a Libertarian candidate to get over 30% of the vote, but said he’s “trying to figure out with the party how come we can’t get [the party’s] message out effectively.”
“I’m just hopeful that the platform of the Libertarian Party gets out, because I really think it’s irresistible,” Kolls said. “Who wouldn’t want We the People and smaller government?”
Texas’ 26th Congressional District has undergone substantial changes after last year’s redistricting. At the moment, it encompasses most of Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, but the new map was reworked to encompass all of Cooke County and about half of Wise County, with a tiny piece of Tarrant County. Importantly, the city of Denton is no longer included in District 26, alongside most of the county’s northwestern corner.