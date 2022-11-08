U.S. Capitol
Michael S. Williamson/Washington Post file photo

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s election results early Wednesday morning, Republican Michael Burgess had 69.3% of the vote over his Libertarian challenger and is headed for another term to represent Texas Congressional District 26 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Michael Burgess

Michael Burgess
Mike Kolls

Mike Kolls
New District 26

Texas’ new 26th Congressional District

Tags

Recommended for you