U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, led his four Republican challengers with nearly all precincts reporting in Tuesday’s final minutes, according to state election data.
Burgess was first elected to serve the 26th Congressional District in 2002 and has won reelection each cycle since.
Early tallies showed Burgess with 60-70% of votes, and that trend continued well into the night as results from more voting precincts rolled in.
Unofficial vote tallies from the state showed Burgess with roughly 70% of the vote by 10 p.m. That number had dipped only slightly by midnight.
“Seventy percent seems to be about the threshold number that I have,” Burgess joked earlier Tuesday night.
It it true, however, that Burgess typically receives somewhere around 70% of the vote during primary races.
He was present for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at the Capitol but reached out by phone after the speech about preliminary results.
He said a successful political record and campaign combined to help him this election cycle.
“It’s not easy — not always glamorous — but at the same time I do always try to listen to people and hear their concerns,” he said Tuesday evening.
The state elections site credited Burgess with 30,937 votes by 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, but the site lagged behind Denton County’s own election site.
Regardless, Burgess was well ahead of his four competitors.
Unofficial results from the state put Vincent Gallo Jr. as the second-place candidate with only 9.9% of the vote by early Wednesday morning. He was trailed by Brian Brazeal with 8.9%, Isaac Smith with 7.5% and Raven Harrison with 5.1%.
No Democrats filed to run for District 26, so Burgess will likely win the seat.
Smith, reached by email early Tuesday evening, said he would be happy to speak about the election once more results were in. Delays on the part of the Denton County Elections Administration meant most results weren’t tallied until closer to midnight Wednesday.
He did not immediately respond to a voicemail left at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday requesting comment. No candidates other than Burgess and Smith responded to a request for comment.
The district was drastically redrawn during recent redistricting efforts. It now includes much of Denton County, excluding the majority of Denton itself, as well as roughly half of Wise County, a sliver of Tarrant County and all of Cooke County.
In 2020, Burgess secured the Republican nomination for Congressional District 26 by a lead of more than 60 percentage points. He earned 40,901 votes compared to the 6,009 votes Jack Wyman, his second-place competitor, garnered in that race, according to data from the Denton County Elections Administration.
That lead narrowed in the general election. Burgess received 206,644 votes — 59.47% — in Denton County compared to Democratic challenger Carol Iannuzzi’s 133,571.
Libertarian candidate Mark Boler received just 2.08% of the 347,458 votes cast in that election in November 2020.