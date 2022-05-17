Amy Bundgus has unseated incumbent Douglas J. Chadwick from the Denton ISD Board of Trustees, a canvassing of the election — which drew the most votes of any Denton County race on May 7 — showed on Tuesday.
The candidates ran a nail-biting race, with Bundgus claiming the seat by just 96 votes. Bundgus earned 9,347 votes to Chadwick's 9,251 votes. Chadwick initially didn't concede the race.
Bundgus ran on a campaign emphasizing greater transparency and recovering the learning losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic. But her campaign was also energized by claims that the district has made pornographic materials available to students through campus libraries. During the campaign, Bundgus said both parents and teachers approached her with concerns about sexually explicit materials in campus libraries.
Incumbents Chadwick and Place 5 trustee Charles Stafford pushed back on those claims, challenging Bundgus to report the titles according to district policy. Place 4 Trustee Mia Price expressed confidence in the district's procedures on challenging materials but said she'd been made aware of one book that she thought wasn't appropriate for students.
Tuesday's canvass confirmed that Stafford, who received 10,467 votes to challenger Charles Stinson's 7,534, will return to Place 5. Incumbent Mia Price, who had 13,278 votes to challenger Andrew Englsh's 4,310, will return to Place 4.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
