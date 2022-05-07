Denton school board President Douglas Chadwick said Saturday night he won’t concede an exceedingly close race with challenger Amy Bundgus, though Bundgus finished the evening with 50.2% of the vote. Results are final but unofficial.
Voters returned incumbents Charles Stafford and Mia Price in Places 5 and 4, respectively.
Chadwick and Bundgus’ Place 3 race drew the most votes of any Denton County contest on Saturday, with 18,575 votes. The Denton mayoral race earned 15,909 ballots in comparison.
“Well, I think this is the early vote and the vote today, and doesn’t include the mail-in ballots,” Chadwick said late Saturday after all 238 precincts had reported. “I believe that the international and mail-in ballots, it was around 1,500 as of Tuesday.”
“I’m not conceding,” said Chadwick, a retired education professional who worked for both the University of North Texas Foundation and Texas Woman’s University. “We’re at half a percentage difference, and I want to see the results of those mail-in ballots.”
Bundgus, a Lantana resident who ran on a reform campaign countering what she says is critical race theory in classes taught through social emotional learning and pornography in Denton ISD libraries, called the race “a nail-biter.”
“I really feel happy,” Bundgus said. “I feel that this win is a win for parents across the district who wanted representation across the board. I’m honored and humbled, and I believe this is going to be the start of some positive change in the district.”
Bundgus declined to comment on her opponent’s decision not to concede. She said she was grateful to parents “for coming out and sharing their voices, and for the teachers who came out and said they were ready for change.”
During her campaign, Bundgus said teachers had shared concerns about the appropriateness of materials available to students through the library, particularly materials depicting sexuality.
Chadwick, who campaigned on his experience and pursuit of professional excellence in the district during explosive growth, said he wished to thank all who ran for office.
“All of the people who participated as candidates need the appreciation of all our citizens,” Chadwick said. “I applaud everyone who ran. I have people who supported me and encouraged me along the way who wanted to see me elected on this very close race.”
Two incumbents reelected
Stafford, reelected to Place 5, and Price, who will return to Place 4, both spent election night performing in a local fundraiser, Motherhood, by Denton parodist and playwright Donna Trammell. Price laughed and said, “I told her I’d do it before I realized it was election night and Mother’s Day weekend.
“But I love Donna and it’s for a good cause supporting our local theater,” Price said.
Price, a homemaker and financial manager for her husband’s medical office, said she was happy with the results and said it likely owed in part to her opponent, Andrew English, fading from the race. English never responded to Denton Record-Chronicle requests for interviews, and he didn’t attend the League of Women Voters of Denton candidate forum.
Price expressed gratitude to her husband, David. “I’m gone a lot,” said Price, who has a reputation for arriving to board meetings with the board packets underlined, highlighted and marked with tabs. She’s considered a careful leader who pores over district policies and materials.
“This volunteer position takes a lot of time,” she said.
She also thanked voters.
“To the voters, I’d like to say, just thank you for being confident and voting for me,” Price said. “I appreciate the support, and I promise to continue to work as hard as I can to make this district great.”
Stafford, a Denton real estate agent, didn’t return a call for comment. He ran on a campaign of recovering learning losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a priority shared by Price.
Stafford’s opponent, Charlie Stinson, the founder and CEO of a supply chain company, also cited critical race theory as being introduced into the curriculum through social and emotional learning. He also told voters he objects to sex education in elementary school classrooms.
In a written statement, Stinson thanked voters.
“I’m extremely grateful and humbled by the 7500-plus individuals that took time out of their daily lives to vote and support my campaign,” he wrote. “While the outcome was not what I wanted, my commitment to the children, teachers and staff of Denton ISD will continue for years to come. Charles Stafford has been welcoming and a true gentleman during this process. I wish Charles, Mia and newly elected Amy Bundgus, along with the rest of the school board, all the best!”