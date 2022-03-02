As the current judge steps down from the bench, three newcomers are campaigning to join the Denton County Judiciary as the judge for the 367th District Court Judge. Three Denton County attorneys are running in the Republican primary this spring for the judicial seat.
Brent Hill, a Denton attorney with almost 24 years of experience under his belt, won a three-way race early Wednesday to join the Denton County Judiciary as a judge.
In the Republican primary election for 367th District Court judge’s seat, Hill won with 27,601 votes by 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. Early voting results were delayed after two election sites experienced equipment delays.
Theresa Blake Goline, another Denton-area attorney, followed behind with 21,250 votes. Hill carried 50.9% of the vote while Goline had 39.2% of the vote by early Wednesday, avoiding a runoff election if there was not a majority winner. The results are final, but have not been certified.
He said in a call late Tuesday that he was spellbound by the results.
“I’m feeling amazed,” Hill said. “I’m very happy.”
While Hill said at midnight he would rather wait for the remaining 18 precincts to report, Goline acknowledged Hill’s win.
“It’s been pretty stressful just waiting it out, but Brent Hill has won the race and I want to congratulate him and I want to thank all of my supporters and everyone who was with me on this journey,” Goline said. “I know Brent will do a great job.”
By 10:53 p.m., 78 of 238 precincts had reported election results.
Jason Edward Niehaus, a third attorney running for the judge’s seat, trailed behind with 9.61% of the votes. Niehaus didn’t respond to a call for comment.