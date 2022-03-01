As the current judge steps down from the bench, three newcomers are campaigning to join the Denton County Judiciary as the judge for the 367th District Court Judge. Three Denton County attorneys are running in the Republican primary this spring for the judicial seat.
Brent Hill, a Denton attorney with almost 24 years of experience under his belt, led in early voting results Tuesday for a district judge seat in Denton County.
In a three-way race for the 367th District Court judge's seat, Hill led with 18,741 votes by 10:53 p.m. once early voting results dropped. Early voting results had been delayed after two election sites had equipment delays.
Theresa Blake Goline, another Denton-area attorney, followed behind with 12,773 votes. Hill carried 50.12% of the vote while Goline had 40.34% of the vote by 10:53 p.m.
By 10:53 p.m., 78 of 238 precincts had reported election results.
Jason Edward Niehaus, a third attorney running for the judge's seat, tailed behind with 9.61% of the votes.
The 367th District Court's current judge, Margaret Barnes, announced last year she would step down from the bench and not seek reelection. Whoever snags the Republican nomination Tuesday will likely win the judge's race, as no Democrats are running.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.