Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who's running for governor, speaks to a crowd gathered outside Golden Boy Coffee Co. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. O'Rourke's campaign billed it as one of the candidate's last stops before Election Day on Tuesday.
So many people showed up to support Beto O'Rourke at Golden Boy Coffee & Cocktails that organizers had to move the crowd outside before the Democratic gubernatorial candidate spoke on Sunday evening.
The crowd patiently waited outside until they cheered while holding their signs as O’Rourke came out. Organizers dubbed it O’Rourke’s final rally in Denton before Tuesday's election against the Republican incumbent, Greg Abbott.
O’Rourke spoke to the crowd about key issues such as the electric grid, abortion, teacher pay and more.
“This is the last Sunday of our lives before the most important Tuesday of our lives,” he told the crowd as they cheered.
O’Rourke claimed that Texas leads the nation in school shootings and called gun violence "the leading cause of death for children, for teenagers, for kids, for little people in this state right now.”
O’Rourke also criticized Texas' electric grid, which was unable to provide electricity to much of Texas during 2021's severe winter storm.
“A grid that was so badly broken in February of 2021 that 700 of our fellow Texans died,” O’Rourke told the crowd. “A grid [that] is no better prepared going into this next winter should the temperature drop.”
The crowd cheered as O’Rourke mentioned that many teachers must work two or more jobs because teachers in Texas are poorly paid. He said teachers are getting censored at their jobs.
“They're told they cannot tell the true story, or history or set of facts, about who we are and how we got here and where we will be able to go from here,” O’Rourke said.
He also said teachers are forced to turn in parents with transgender children. State officials have said they consider gender-affirming care to be child abuse.
O’Rourke told the crowd that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gave the green light for Abbott to sign the "heartbeat bill." He criticized the law and said it is one of the most restrictive abortion bans into law that has no exceptions for rape or incest.
“I want my daughter to make her own decisions about her own body,” O’Rourke told the crowd as they cheered.
The candidate claimed that Texas is the most incarcerated state in the U.S. and said that many of those serving time are people of color, who tend to be more frequently stopped by police. He also told the crowd that Texans get arrested for having a controlled substance that is legal in other parts of the United States.
“We're going to make marijuana legal in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said.
Toward the end of O’Rourke’s rally, a man shouted about what the candidate's thoughts were on gender-affirming surgery for minors.
“This is part of the fear and the hatred that we're talking about right now,” O’Rourke told the crowd as the man was escorted out of the rally.
O’Rourke also talked to the crowd about the difficulty in voting in Texas and how minimum wage in Texas has stayed the same while prices have increased.
“This is on Greg Abbott,” O’Rourke said. “This guy had eight years to fix these problems in every single instance. He's only made it worse.”
Election Day is Tuesday.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.