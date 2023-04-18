DRC_5_16_17_ArgyleTownHall_JRK024.JPG
Buy Now

Argyle Town Hall.

 DRC file photo

Mayor Pro Tem and Place 5 Argyle Town Councilor Rick Bradford is running unopposed in his bid to be the next mayor.

Though the mayor-elect did not answer questions in time to include more about his vision for the city in this year’s voter’s guide, we’re including some information about the candidate below.

Rick Bradford
Buy Now

Rick Bradford

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags