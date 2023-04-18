Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 9:58 pm
Argyle Town Hall.
Rick Bradford
Business reporter
Mayor Pro Tem and Place 5 Argyle Town Council member Rick Bradford is running unopposed in his bid to be the next mayor.
Though the mayor-elect did not answer questions in time to include more about his vision for the city in this year’s voter’s guide, we’re including some information about the candidate below.
AGE: 56
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree from St. Louis University
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Director of business development for Array Behavioral Care; background in health care technology sales.
PUBLIC SERVICE: Bradford previously served on the Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission, Financial Oversight Committee and Zoning Board of Adjustment.
WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/Rick4Argyle
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.
