The Argyle, Aubrey, Krum and Sanger school districts put bonds on the ballot this year, and voters passed all of them.
All of the bond elections are propositions to meet rapid growth across North Texas that requires a school building boom.
Argyle ISD
Argyle ISD put three propositions on the ballot, and all were approved by voters.
Proposition A was for the issuance of $221 million for school facilities, land purchases, buses and vehicles. Proposition B was for $26.9 million for a new football stadium at Argyle High School in the Canyon Falls area. Proposition C was for $19.8 million for a new indoor activity center at Argyle High.
Aubrey ISD
Aubrey ISD put two bond elections on the ballot, and voters approved them.
Proposition A put $354 million on the ballot for facilities and buying land. Proposition B was an issuance of $31.9 million worth of bonds for an indoor multipurpose building, practice fields and tennis courts.
Krum ISD
Krum ISD put two propositions on the ballot that voters approved. Proposition A issues $244.7 million for school facilities and building sites. Proposition B issues $30.3 million for a new stadium.
Sanger ISD
Voters approved a bond election issuing $130 million for new Sanger ISD school facilities.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.