The Argyle, Krum and Sanger school districts saw a slate of new officials elected to seats as incumbents finished their terms and didn't campaign for reelection.
Argyle ISD
Two candidates wanted Brad Lowry's Place 6 seat on the Argyle school board. Matthew Slaton bested Andrew Hering for the spot with 57.5% of the vote.
Three candidates vied for Jeff Williams' spot in Place 7 — Natalie Martinez Long, Nick Reynolds and Joshua Westrom. Westrom won with 49.9% of the votes.
Krum ISD
Krum ISD had two school board seats open: one that had been held by incumbent Sue Real, who made another bid for the seat, and the seat vacated by Phil Enis. Voters cast 1,535 ballots, reelecting Real to another two-year term with 235 of the vote and sending Kaci Cook to the board in Enis' place with 28.4% of the vote. It was a crowded field with a total of six candidates.
Sanger ISD
Sanger ISD voters had three seats to fill on the school board. Board President Ken Scribner vacated his seat, and voters elected Jesse Hunter to replace him. Hunter earned 68.5% of the vote, defeating opponent Debbie Reaves, who got 31.4%.
Only one candidate, Lisa Cody, ran to replace Sarah York. Cody was elected to a three-year term in Place 3.
Finally, Dale Gleason, who completed his appointment to an unexpired term on Place 7, has left the seat to sole candidate Bruce Elsey.
