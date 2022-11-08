AUSTIN — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, after being eclipsed by Beto O’Rourke in the last two fundraising periods, is outpacing the Democrat in the dollar chase in the campaign’s final days.

Over the past week, Abbott has received nearly $860,000, compared with just under $700,000 for O’Rourke, according to reports the two gubernatorial hopefuls submit daily to the Texas Ethics Commission.

Recommended for you